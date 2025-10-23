Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency amid possible SNAP benefit disruption

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency on Thursday, authorizing the release of funds to help provide hunger relief for Virginia residents who may be impacted by any interruption in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, according to a release put out by his office.

In the release, Youngkin called on Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine to join GOP lawmakers in passing a funding bill to end the government shutdown.

“This is an extraordinary action and is only necessary because of the shamelessness of Congressional Democrats – including every Democrat in our entire delegation- who refuse to pass a clean continuing resolution to open the Federal government," Youngkin said. "I once again call on Senator Mark Warner and Senator Tim Kaine to end this nonsense and vote to pass a clean CR.”

Kaine said he supported Youngkin's move to declare a state of emergency during his weekly call with reporters; however, he added that this issue should bring both parties to the negotiating table.

“This is one of the things that should put pressure on all of us to find a government funding bill that does not punish SNAP recipients, [that] doesn’t punish the farmers that also benefit from a robust SNAP program,” Kaine said.

This comes as food banks across Virginia are bracing for a possible increase in demand as the government shutdown reaches day 23. They are preparing for a potential disruption in funding to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which could leave many families without crucial food assistance.

SNAP provides food assistance to 40 million low-income Americans and over 850,000 Virginians, but state officials say its funding could be at risk if the shutdown persists. Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture notified state agencies — including those in Virginia — of possible disruptions to SNAP distribution if the Senate remains gridlocked.

The Virginia Peninsula Food Bank in Hampton reported efforts to order extra supplies in anticipation of increased demand. The organization says they serve roughly 187,000 people in the region who rely on SNAP assistance.