Rob Holland dies in plane crash, NSU shooting arrest, courts block DEI order: Sunrise Brief

Aerobatic pilot Rob Holland died in a plane crash at Langley Air Force Base Thursday, his official Facebook page confirmed. This crash happened days before the 2025 Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show, an event Holland performed at in 2023.

Who was Rob Holland, the MXS-RH stunt pilot who died in crash at Langley AFB?

Based on initial gatherings, Holland crashed an experimental MX Aircraft MXS while on approach to Langley Air Force Base around 11:39 a.m., according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Officials confirmed on Thursday that the crash was related to the upcoming air show and stated they still plan to proceed with the event.

Holland was a highly decorated figure in the stunt flight community. He earned the prestigious Art Scholl Award for Showmanship from the International Council of Airshows (ICAS), which is the highest honor any airshow pilot can receive, according to his bio page on his website. With more than two decades of flight experience, Holland amassed more than 15,000 hours in 180 types of aircrafts.

An NTSB investigator is expecting to arrive Friday at Langley to begin looking into the cause of the crash.

