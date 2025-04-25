Rob Holland dies in plane crash, NSU shooting arrest, courts block DEI order: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Rob Holland dies in plane crash, NSU shooting arrest, courts block DEI order
Aerobatic pilot Rob Holland died in a plane crash at Langley Air Force Base Thursday, his official Facebook page confirmed. This crash happened days before the 2025 Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show, an event Holland performed at in 2023.Who was Rob Holland, the MXS-RH stunt pilot who died in crash at Langley AFB?
Based on initial gatherings, Holland crashed an experimental MX Aircraft MXS while on approach to Langley Air Force Base around 11:39 a.m., according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Officials confirmed on Thursday that the crash was related to the upcoming air show and stated they still plan to proceed with the event.
Holland was a highly decorated figure in the stunt flight community. He earned the prestigious Art Scholl Award for Showmanship from the International Council of Airshows (ICAS), which is the highest honor any airshow pilot can receive, according to his bio page on his website. With more than two decades of flight experience, Holland amassed more than 15,000 hours in 180 types of aircrafts.
An NTSB investigator is expecting to arrive Friday at Langley to begin looking into the cause of the crash.
A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting of two people on campus of Norfolk State University Saturday, Norfolk police said Thursday.Two shot on Norfolk State's campus Saturday night
Zakeyis Womack, 20, has been charged with two counts each of malicious wounding, use of a firearm, and shooting in the commission of a felony. He is from Ringgold, Va., according to police. With help from the U.S. Marshals Service, Womach was arrested in Reidsville, N.C. and is being held without bond.
Just a few hours after the NSU spring football game, two people were hospitalized following a shooting which happened in the 2200 Block of Presidential Parkway on Saturday. NSU announced sweeping changes to their security measures following the incident. Both victims are 22 years old and are expected to recover from their injuries, police say.
A federal judge temporarily blocked an executive order aimed at suspending diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in K-12 public schools. Earlier this month, the Trump administration had sent a memo to states, requesting school leaders to certify their compliance with the president's order.Federal judge blocks Department of Education's guidance on DEI amid split response among states
On Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Landya McCafferty wrote, "The Letter does not even define what a 'DEI program' is." Prior to this ruling, states and individual school boards were split on their response to the certification request. The Trump administration threatened to pull federal funding from schools that did not comply.
Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, a U.S. Supreme Court case which ruled affirmative action in college admissions to be unconstitutional, was used broadly as the basis for President Donald Trump's attempt to ban DEI in k-12 public schools. The Trump administration is likely to appeal the judge's ruling, and a final determination could take time as the case makes its way through the courts.
This morning's weather: Warmer again with showers on the way
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says its warmer today with highs near 80. Expect partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers possible as a warm front lifts to our north.
Showers and storms are likely on Saturday as a cold front moves in. Scattered showers are possible in the morning with scattered storms developing in the afternoon to evening. Highs will return to near 80 on Saturday and the wind will start to pick up.
Cooler on Sunday with highs near 70 and windy (NW at 10 to 20 mph). Clouds will clear out first thing in the morning, so most of the day will be sunny.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
