Norfolk State enhancing security measures following on-campus shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State University is implementing a series of changes to its safety protocols following a shooting late Saturday night on campus that sent two people to the hospital, the school said in a statement on social media.

Norfolk police are still working to figure out what led up to the incident in the 2200 block of Presidential Parkway around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, just a few hours after the spring football game.

The school is taking action both in its policies related to students and employees, and its campus police operations.

Watch: NSU student says she ran away from on-campus shooting

NSU student says she ran away from on-campus shooting

"Unfortunately, it is a sad reality in this nation that we live in violent times," the statement reads. "In the past week, several higher education institutions across the country have responded to serious incidents due to gun violence. This is not acceptable, and we must do better as a society to de-escalate conflict peacefully."

Changes related to students, faculty and staff include:



Student and employee ID cards have to be visible in campus buildings

Visitors must have proper decals & signage

Campus entry will be limited in the evenings and overnight to Gate #1

NSU police are making the following changes:

Increased foot patrols with assistance from Norfolk police

Installation of additional cameras

More officers on off-road vehicles and bike patrols

Added vehicles to the NSU patrol fleet

Hiring new officers for the 2025-26 academic year

"These measures are for the safety of the entire NSU community and will require each of us to do our part to maintain NSU’s Culture of Care across campus," NSU said.