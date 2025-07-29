Roy Cooper Senate bid, HRBT expansion update, Netanyahu denies starvation crisis: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Roy Cooper Senate bid, HRBT expansion update, Netanyahu denies starvation crisis
Former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Monday that he will run for Senate in 2026.Former Democratic NC Gov. Roy Cooper announces 2026 Senate bid
The Democrat's announcement comes in the wake of incumbent Republican Senator Thom Tillis' decision to not run for re-election in 2026. Due to his successes in statewide elections, Cooper has proven himself to be a strong Democratic candidate in North Carolina. He served as attorney general for 16 years before being elected governor in 2016.
Regarding Cooper's potential opponent, he will likely face off against Michael Whately, the chairman for the North Carolina GOP. Whately has already received an endorsement from President Trump, which is always a major boost ahead of the GOP primary election. This open-seat race is expected to be highly competitive for both parties, as Republicans only hold a three-seat majority in the upper legislative body.
As construction continues on the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel expansion project, a traffic shift will be put in for drivers heading westbound.
Traffic will be shifted onto a temporary bridge near the South Island. HRBT officials say Mary, the boring machine, is slated to breakthrough to the South Island by fall. Along the way, crews are pouring concrete to prepare for the installation of the tunnel's plenum wall, egress corridor, and low point pump station.
An HRBT project leader says Mary, the aforementioned boring machine, is on track to completing this tunnel within 51 weeks, a record time. The north trestle, which connects the North Island to Hampton, is nearing completion with an expected end date in the first half of 2026. The project as a whole is due to wrap up in Feb. 2027 — however, there is a $90 million incentive to finish by Sept. 2026.
Israel has enacted a "tactical pause" in military operations to allow more aid trucks into Gaza amid widespread pressure to respond to the starvation crisis.Airdrops deliver food to Gaza, but aid groups say it isn’t enough
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the notion that Gaza is nearing famine as a result of Israel's actions, saying "there is no starvation in Gaza. We enable humanitarian aid throughout the duration of the war to enter Gaza — otherwise, there would be no Gazans." The Israeli leader is referring to the limited U.S.-backed aid delivery system which has become fraught with violence due to the aggression on behalf of the distributors.
Israel, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates conducted food airdrops on Sunday — however, aid agencies claim these drops are no where near enough to combat the Gaza food crisis. Aid agencies have unilaterally pushed for more aid trucks to enter the area. There have been 63 malnutrition-related deaths — 24 of which were children — in Gaza this month, according to the World Health Organization.
This morning's weather: 100+ heat index, slim shower chances
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says highs will reach the low 90s this afternoon with a heat index to 100+. Expect a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. A “pop-up” shower or storm is possible but overall chances are slim.
More heat and humidity through midweek. Highs will linger in the low to mid 90s with afternoon heat index values from 100 to 105.
