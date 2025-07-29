Roy Cooper Senate bid, HRBT expansion update, Netanyahu denies starvation crisis: Sunrise Brief

Former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Monday that he will run for Senate in 2026. Former Democratic NC Gov. Roy Cooper announces 2026 Senate bid The Democrat's announcement comes in the wake of incumbent Republican Senator Thom Tillis' decision to not run for re-election in 2026. Due to his successes in statewide elections, Cooper has proven himself to be a strong Democratic candidate in North Carolina. He served as attorney general for 16 years before being elected governor in 2016. Regarding Cooper's potential opponent, he will likely face off against Michael Whately, the chairman for the North Carolina GOP. Whately has already received an endorsement from President Trump, which is always a major boost ahead of the GOP primary election. This open-seat race is expected to be highly competitive for both parties, as Republicans only hold a three-seat majority in the upper legislative body.



As construction continues on the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel expansion project, a traffic shift will be put in for drivers heading westbound. Traffic will be shifted onto a temporary bridge near the South Island. HRBT officials say Mary, the boring machine, is slated to breakthrough to the South Island by fall. Along the way, crews are pouring concrete to prepare for the installation of the tunnel's plenum wall, egress corridor, and low point pump station. An HRBT project leader says Mary, the aforementioned boring machine, is on track to completing this tunnel within 51 weeks, a record time. The north trestle, which connects the North Island to Hampton, is nearing completion with an expected end date in the first half of 2026. The project as a whole is due to wrap up in Feb. 2027 — however, there is a $90 million incentive to finish by Sept. 2026.

