School closure vote, officers injured during dispute response, MI church attack: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: School closure vote, officers injured during dispute response, MI church attack
The Norfolk School Board will hold a special meeting regarding their consolidation plan Monday afternoon.Norfolk School Board delays vote on school consolidation plan
The vote on this plan was initially supposed to be held last Wednesday — however, school officials voted to table the meeting. Ahead of Wednesday's decision, over 30 people spoke, including parents concerned about the impact this decision would make. The new meeting on Monday will be held at 5 p.m. at the school administration building in downtown Norfolk.
Nine schools, mainly elementary schools, face closure if the tentative consolidation plan is approved. This plan could also have some programs, such as Norfolk Technical Center, relocated into other school buildings. The Norfolk School Board aims to begin closing one or two schools per year, starting in 2027 and continuing through 2034.
Two police officers were injured Sunday after authorities say a man set his house on fire during a domestic dispute.Portsmouth man sets house on fire during dispute, 2 officers hurt: Police
Around 2:45 p.m., police responded to the the 4500 block of Carolina Avenue around 2:45 p.m. for reports of a domestic disturbance. While speaking with a woman at the scene, police said officers then smelled gas and smoke inside the home and discovered a man setting the house on fire.
As officers attempted to pull him from the flames, the man resisted and fought them, police said. Both officers were injured during the struggle and taken to a local hospital for treatment — the man was taken into custody with charges pending, according to police. Authorities did not immediately provide details about the officers' conditions.
The death toll from a shooting and fire at a Mormon church in Michigan climbed to four by Sunday night, authorities said — numerous others were injured.Suspect dead in Michigan church shooting, fire
Police Chief William Renye identified the suspect as Thomas Sanford, 40, of Burton. He said Sanford rammed his vehicle through the front doors of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township before getting out and opening fire. Renye added that officers arrived within a minute and fatally shot Sanford in the church parking lot a short time later.
Federal investigators believe Sanford used gasoline to set the church on fire. Flames and heavy smoke poured from the building for hours before crews finally brought the fire under control. President Donald Trump said this incident was "yet another targeted attack on Christians," while Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called the violence "unacceptable." Authorities warned the number of victims could rise as investigators continue searching the ruins.
This morning's weather: A gloomy start to the week, windy conditions ahead
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we will start the week with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers as a stationary front lingers along the coast and Imelda skirts just off of the southern East Coast. Expect a few scattered showers today with areas of drizzle mixed in with the clouds. Highs will reach the mid 70s and the wind will begin to pick up.
Another gloomy day tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers, and drizzle. Highs will return to the mid 70s. It will be windy tomorrow with a NE wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.
Tropical Update:
Hurricane Humberto is expected to bring dangerous surf to most of the East Coast. On the forecast track, the center of Humberto will pass well west, and then north of Bermuda on Tuesday and Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 130 mph with higher gusts. Humberto is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
Tropical Storm Imelda moving north over the Bahamas. On the forecast track, the center of the system is expected to move across the northwestern Bahamas today and then turn ENE, moving away from the southeastern U.S. by the middle part of this week. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast and Imelda could become a hurricane on Tuesday.
