School closure vote, officers injured during dispute response, MI church attack: Sunrise Brief

The Norfolk School Board will hold a special meeting regarding their consolidation plan Monday afternoon. Norfolk School Board delays vote on school consolidation plan The vote on this plan was initially supposed to be held last Wednesday — however, school officials voted to table the meeting. Ahead of Wednesday's decision, over 30 people spoke, including parents concerned about the impact this decision would make. The new meeting on Monday will be held at 5 p.m. at the school administration building in downtown Norfolk. Nine schools, mainly elementary schools, face closure if the tentative consolidation plan is approved. This plan could also have some programs, such as Norfolk Technical Center, relocated into other school buildings. The Norfolk School Board aims to begin closing one or two schools per year, starting in 2027 and continuing through 2034.



Two police officers were injured Sunday after authorities say a man set his house on fire during a domestic dispute. Portsmouth man sets house on fire during dispute, 2 officers hurt: Police Around 2:45 p.m., police responded to the the 4500 block of Carolina Avenue around 2:45 p.m. for reports of a domestic disturbance. While speaking with a woman at the scene, police said officers then smelled gas and smoke inside the home and discovered a man setting the house on fire. As officers attempted to pull him from the flames, the man resisted and fought them, police said. Both officers were injured during the struggle and taken to a local hospital for treatment — the man was taken into custody with charges pending, according to police. Authorities did not immediately provide details about the officers' conditions.

