Norfolk close to final decision on school closures

NORFOLK, Va. — A plan has been chosen regarding their effort to consolidate and close public schools across the city of Norfolk, a school board member confirmed to WTKR News 3.

A formal vote on the consolidation plan is expected Wednesday, Sept. 17.

Watch previous coverage: Norfolk school leaders look at four plans for school closures and consolidations

Norfolk school leaders look at four plans for school closures and consolidations

During the board's meeting Wednesday, officials discussed their tentative closure/consolidation plan for nine schools:



Tarrallton Elementary

Norview Elementary

Granby Elementary

PB Young Elementary

SECEP, moving program to Chesterfield Elementary

Norfolk Technical Center, moving program into Lake Taylor High School, which would be repurposed into CTE

Madison at Easton, also moving to Lake Taylor High School

Willoughby Early Childhood Center, relocating program to Oceanair Elementary

Berkley Early Childhood Center, relocating program to St. Helena Elementary

Officials have also discussed repurposing Lindenwood Elementary as a professional development center. Ghent School was not discussed as a part of the closure list, but school board officials said that may change if the redistricting process prompts it.

The Norfolk School Board aims to begin closing one or two schools per year, starting from 2027 to 2034.