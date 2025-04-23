Sentara suspends degree programs, Pembroke Square details, Pope Francis' funeral: Sunrise Brief

The Sentara College of Health Sciences (SCOHS) is discontinuing its nursing and non-nursing degree-granting programs. The school says "all current students will be able to complete their programs, either at SCOHS or through a designated partner." Nursing students in limbo as Sentara College of Health Sciences suspends degree program Of the 460 enrolled students at the college, 385 are in degree-seeking programs. SCOHS will also be evaluating their certificate programs. In a statement, a SCOHS spokesperson said, "this shift reflects a common model in healthcare today, where health systems partner with external academic institutions rather than operate their own degree programs." News 3 spoke with Rachael Braet-Foster, a nursing student at the school. She said many in her close-knit cohort think uprooting and transferring would be a hardship. Some students are military spouses, have specific loans or have children, and many worry new programs won't be as flexible with childcare or that credits won't transfer, causing delays.



Details have been shared with News 3 about the new amenities that will be built at Pembroke Square in Virginia Beach. The $200 million redevelopment project for the former Pembroke Mall location first started in Nov. 2021. New tenants Fogo de Chao, Funny Bone, Hilton ready to fill out redeveloped Pembroke Square Tempo by Hilton, Fogo de Chão, Funny Bone Comedy Club, DraftCade, and a new seven-story apartment complex have been confirmed as new additions to Pembroke Square. In some of the renderings, there's a pedestrian bridge attached to the hotel — however, the developers said that has not been decided. Crews are expected to break ground on the hotel in 30-45 days. Fogo de Chao is expected to be open by the end of May. Funny Bone is expected to open in October at its new location in Pembroke Square, along with DraftCade.

