Nursing students in limbo as Sentara College of Health Sciences suspends degree program

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The first class of nurses at Sentara College of Health Sciences (SCOHS) graduated in 1894. More than 130 years later, the latest group of nurses is in limbo—unsure where or if they'll get their degrees. That's because this month the school announced it is discontinuing its nursing and non-nursing degree-granting programs and is evaluating certificate programs.

Of the 460 enrolled students at the college, 385 are in degree-seeking programs.

Sentara says plans are still being finalized to decide where the students will finish their degrees, but the school says it's "working to establish strategic partnerships with state and regional universities" to house these programs.

It's unclear how many students in certificate programs will be impacted.

Rachael Braet-Foster is a nursing student at the school. She says the school's decision is not just administrative; it's life-changing.

"If we don't finish when we were supposed to finish, when we were told we would finish, then for many of us it may be the end of our career," said Rachael Braet-Foster, junior at Sentara College of Health Sciences.

"Do you think it will be the end of your career?" asked News 3 reporter Erika Craven.

"There's a really good chance. I had a deadline and it was next year. So, I'm not a young student, this is a second career, and for my family and for me to be able to make it an actual career I had to make it by next spring. So I don't know," said Braet-Foster.

She said many in her close-knit cohort think uprooting and transferring would be a hardship. Some students are military spouses, have specific loans or have children, and many worry new programs won't be as flexible with childcare or that credits won't transfer, causing delays.

"That's not what they signed up for, that's not what we were promised by Sentara when we started this program," said Braet-Foster.

Mike Kafka, spokesman for Sentara, shared a statement with News 3's Maddie Miller, saying the shift reflects a common model in healthcare where health systems partner with external academic institutions rather than operate degree programs.

The statement aimed to assure students by stating: "All current students will be able to complete their programs, either at SCOHS or through a designated partner. However, we are pausing new admissions into degree-granting programs while final decisions are made."

Miller asked about whether students would get to choose a path once partnerships are established and what the financial expectations would be for students if they're transferred out of state.

"Specific programming changes are still being determined, and we will share additional details as soon as plans are finalized," responded Kafka.

Meanwhile, nursing students like Braet-Foster haven't been told where they'll go.

"By doing this in such a short manner and by not fulfilling what was started it doesn't show very much integrity," said Braet-Foster.

She says the impacted students don't want to transfer, but want to graduate as scheduled.

"If Sentara Health would do that, it would extend that olive branch. It would show society, it would show the community, it would show the students, it would show the professors, it would show all their employees of the hospitals all around that they actually care about their employees, they care about their students, and they care about healthcare," said Braet-Foster.

Sentara's complete statement is included below: