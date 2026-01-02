Social media law challenged, search for graffiti suspect, Trump health update: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Social media law challenged, search for graffiti suspect, Trump health update
A new Virginia law aimed at limiting social media use for children is facing a legal challenge in federal court just as it takes effect.Virginia's new social media law for kids faces federal court challenge
The law, which went into effect Jan. 1, targets how social media platforms interact with young users in Virginia. Social media companies are now required to try to determine whether a user is younger than 16 years old. If they are, those platforms must limit that user's screen time to one hour per day. Parents still have the ability to raise or lower that limit, keeping control over what works best for their child.
But in recent weeks, a technology trade association, NetChoice, has filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block Virginia's new social media law.
The group argues the law violates the First Amendment by restricting access to online content and is asking a federal judge to issue an injunction preventing Attorney General Jason Miyares from enforcing the law while the case moves forward. If the judge grants the injunction, enforcement could be paused while the courts decide on its fate.
Edenton police released photos and videos of a person they believe to be involved in numerous cases of vandalism discovered around the downtown area last weekend.Help Wanted: Edenton Police seek tips on graffiti suspect
Police say the collected photos/videos makes them believe the activity happened around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. They say one individual is seen tagging and defacing 30 locations.
"They took what we believe was a paint pen of some sort, and went around and marked on a bunch of different things around town. Light poles, different things at the waterfront, utility boxes, news boxes, a mural, anything that they could find to vandalize. It caused us a lot of grief and a lot of controversy here in town," said David LaFon, chief of the Edenton Police Department.
President Donald Trump, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, clarified that he had a CT scan as opposed to an MRI scan during his October examination.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement Thursday that the president’s doctors and the White House have “always maintained the President received advanced imaging” but said that “additional details on the imaging have been disclosed by the President himself” because he “has nothing to hide.”
The president told The Wall Street Journal that the bruising on his hand was due to high aspirin use. Trump's doctor, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, said Trump takes 325 milligrams of aspirin daily, which is over the amount recommended by his doctors; however, he says he's been taking it for 25 years.
“They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart,” Trump said. “I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?”
Over the summer, the White House announced that Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency — a condition common among older adults that can cause bruising.
This morning's weather: Sunny in the 50s today; some weekend snow possible
Meteorologist Tony Nargi says today will be mostly sunny and pleasant with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 50s along with light winds. Winds will start out of the SW at 5-10 mph, turning out of the NE during the afternoon at 5-10 mph. Tonight clouds will increase with overnight lows dropping into the 30s.
Tomorrow will be cloudy and cool with high temperatures staying in the low 40s. We'll see some light rain move in during the afternoon.
Some wet snow and sleet could mix in during the afternoon. No snow accumulation is expected; roads will be wet but should not be slippery. Winds will be out of the ENE at 10-15 mph. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 30s. Sunday will be cool, with highs in the low 40s along with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the NW at 10-15 mph.
