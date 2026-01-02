Social media law challenged, search for graffiti suspect, Trump health update: Sunrise Brief

A new Virginia law aimed at limiting social media use for children is facing a legal challenge in federal court just as it takes effect. Virginia's new social media law for kids faces federal court challenge The law, which went into effect Jan. 1, targets how social media platforms interact with young users in Virginia. Social media companies are now required to try to determine whether a user is younger than 16 years old. If they are, those platforms must limit that user's screen time to one hour per day. Parents still have the ability to raise or lower that limit, keeping control over what works best for their child. But in recent weeks, a technology trade association, NetChoice, has filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block Virginia's new social media law. The group argues the law violates the First Amendment by restricting access to online content and is asking a federal judge to issue an injunction preventing Attorney General Jason Miyares from enforcing the law while the case moves forward. If the judge grants the injunction, enforcement could be paused while the courts decide on its fate.



Edenton police released photos and videos of a person they believe to be involved in numerous cases of vandalism discovered around the downtown area last weekend. Help Wanted: Edenton Police seek tips on graffiti suspect Police say the collected photos/videos makes them believe the activity happened around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. They say one individual is seen tagging and defacing 30 locations. "They took what we believe was a paint pen of some sort, and went around and marked on a bunch of different things around town. Light poles, different things at the waterfront, utility boxes, news boxes, a mural, anything that they could find to vandalize. It caused us a lot of grief and a lot of controversy here in town," said David LaFon, chief of the Edenton Police Department.

