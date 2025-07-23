Spanberger economic announcement, Lynnhaven Pkwy. improvements, new tariff deals: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Spanberger economic announcement, Lynnhaven Pkwy. improvements, new tariff deals
The Democratic nominee in Virginia's governor's race stopped in Suffolk on Tuesday to announce her three-part economic plan.Spanberger announces three-part economic plan; Earle-Sears campaign fires back
Abigail Spanberger says she wants to invest in the commonwealth's workforce and eceonmy through her "Growing Virginia Plan." This set of policies includes three main components: Growing Virginia's Workforce, Growing Business Investment, and Growing Trade Opportunities. Spanberger's plan includes the establishment of a paid leave program, increased access to affordable childcare, further investment in the Port of Virginia, and support for apprenticeship programs.
News 3 reached out to Spanberger's opponent, Republican nominee Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, for a response to this announcement. The initiative was called "an arsonist's plan on fire safety." In Earle-Sears' press release, Spanberger is blamed for "rising prices, crippling regulations, and the worst inflation in 40 years."
The groundbreaking for Lynnhaven Parkway's planned improvements took place Tuesday, with city leaders emphasizing this project's importance.Safety improvements coming to section of VB's Lynnhaven Parkway
“This improvement will make it easier for people to drive through this corridor, walk through this corridor and take a lunch break,” said City Councilman Michael Berlucchi. Construction work in the Lynnhaven Mall area is expected to begin first due to the holiday shopping season, with progress moving northward. Upgraded lighting, enhanced safety accessibility and fencing modifications are among the planned developments.
This project is also planning to put a sidewalk on both sides of the road, aiming to encourage foot traffic in the area. Over 100 incidents were reported along this section of roadway from 2023 through 2024, according to crash data. City leaders believe these advancements will enhance safety for everyone — they anticipate the project to be completed in 2027.
President Donald Trump announced that Japan will now face a 15% tariff and will participate in a new trade framework with the United States.White House announces trade deals with Indonesia and The Philippines
Trump touted this deal on social media, outlining that Japan would invest $500 billion into the U.S. while opening their economy to American automobiles and rice. The 15% tariff is a notable drop from the initial 25% rate that Trump had threatened to issue against Japan. The Trump administration argues that the revenues generated from tariffs and foreign investment would help reduce the over $36 trillion national debt.
Along with Japan, Trump claimed deals were reached with the Philippines and Indonesia. Both countries have agreed to lower their existing regulations and tariffs on U.S. economic involvement, according to the president. The Philippines and Indonesia will now face a tariff rate of 19%.
This morning's weather: Highs in the 80s, more heat to end the week
Forecaster Derrah Getter says this morning will be mild and comfortable. Temperatures out the door will be in the mid 70s. The humidity will be noticeably lower.
By the afternoon, highs reach the mid 80s. There will be plenty of sunshine. There’s only a small chance of a few isolated showers mainly along the Outer Banks.
The comfortable conditions fade after Wednesday. Heat and humidity build back in starting Thursday. Highs reach the mid 90s by the end of the week with “feels like” temperatures near 105.
