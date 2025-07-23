Spanberger economic announcement, Lynnhaven Pkwy. improvements, new tariff deals: Sunrise Brief

The Democratic nominee in Virginia's governor's race stopped in Suffolk on Tuesday to announce her three-part economic plan. Spanberger announces three-part economic plan; Earle-Sears campaign fires back Abigail Spanberger says she wants to invest in the commonwealth's workforce and eceonmy through her "Growing Virginia Plan." This set of policies includes three main components: Growing Virginia's Workforce, Growing Business Investment, and Growing Trade Opportunities. Spanberger's plan includes the establishment of a paid leave program, increased access to affordable childcare, further investment in the Port of Virginia, and support for apprenticeship programs. News 3 reached out to Spanberger's opponent, Republican nominee Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, for a response to this announcement. The initiative was called "an arsonist's plan on fire safety." In Earle-Sears' press release, Spanberger is blamed for "rising prices, crippling regulations, and the worst inflation in 40 years."



The groundbreaking for Lynnhaven Parkway's planned improvements took place Tuesday, with city leaders emphasizing this project's importance. Safety improvements coming to section of VB's Lynnhaven Parkway “This improvement will make it easier for people to drive through this corridor, walk through this corridor and take a lunch break,” said City Councilman Michael Berlucchi. Construction work in the Lynnhaven Mall area is expected to begin first due to the holiday shopping season, with progress moving northward. Upgraded lighting, enhanced safety accessibility and fencing modifications are among the planned developments. This project is also planning to put a sidewalk on both sides of the road, aiming to encourage foot traffic in the area. Over 100 incidents were reported along this section of roadway from 2023 through 2024, according to crash data. City leaders believe these advancements will enhance safety for everyone — they anticipate the project to be completed in 2027.

