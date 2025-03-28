Speaker Scott denied entry, Norfolk Tides Opening Day, Southeast Asia earthquake: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Speaker Scott denied entry, Norfolk Tides Opening Day, Southeast Asia earthquake
Virginia House Speaker Don Scott was denied entry at First Colonial High School on Wednesday. Scott said he was invited by his law partner, Jeffrey Breit, to speak to students at the legal studies academy.Virginia House Speaker Scott says he was denied entry at First Colonial High speaking event
In an interview with News 3, Scott said he was on his way when Breit called him to say that the school wouldn't allow him to come because he hadn't been vetted and parents weren't notified.
Scott, a Democrat, is Virginia's first Black Speaker, said politics were not what he planned to discuss. Scott said he was denied entry because of "politics" and "[his] race, unfortunately."
The Virginia Beach NAACP came to Scott's support, saying they were "outraged" he couldn't speak to students. VBCPS said the actions taken were in-line with the school board policy, summing up the incident as a "miscommunication." Superintendent Donald Robertson wrote a letter to Scott saying he hopes "to make it right." In his interview with News 3, Scott said he "would be happy to speak to the students."
The Norfolk Tides will play against the Durham Bulls to kick off their 2025 season. The Tides will play their season opener at Harbor Park at 6:35 p.m. on Friday.
In the Tides' opening roster, Samuel Bosallo, Coby Mayo, and Collin Selby are key players to keep an eye on. Fans at Harbor Park may also have the chance to see Gunnar Henderson, as the Orioles organization announced he will begin a rehab assignment. This marks Henderson’s first appearance in Norfolk in three years.
News 3 will be live at Harbor Park Friday evening to cover the Opening Day game. The light rail and MacArthur Center South Garage will be complimentary when the Tides play, for more game day parking/transportation information, click here.
WGNT will air home games on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings through the end of August — all games are at 6:35 p.m.
On Friday, Myanmar and Thailand were hit with a 7.7 magnitude earthquake followed by a 6.4 magnitude aftershock. The earthquake's epicenter was right next to Myanmar's second largest city.
Videos shared on social media showed a multi-story building in Bangkok collapsing in the middle of construction. Thai emergency responders have confirmed two deaths as a result — however, an unknown number of others are still under the rubble of the building. The greater Bangkok area is densely populated with 17 million residents, many of whom live in high-rise apartments.
Myanmar declared a state of emergency in six regions and states. The country is currently in the midst of a Civil War, so information access is restricted. It has not been made clear what relief efforts are underway as a result.
This morning's weather: Warmer, cloudier, windier to end the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says its much warmer today with highs climbing to the mid 70s, about 15 degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect partly cloudy skies today with slim rain chances. Winds will kick up today, mainly SW at 10 to 15 and gusts 20 to 25 mph.
It will be a warm and windy weekend. Highs will climb to the upper 70s both days. Expect a mixture of partly to mostly cloudy skies with a spotty shower possible. It will be windy both days with a SW wind at 10 to 20 mph.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.