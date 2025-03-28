Speaker Scott denied entry, Norfolk Tides Opening Day, Southeast Asia earthquake: Sunrise Brief

Virginia House Speaker Don Scott was denied entry at First Colonial High School on Wednesday. Scott said he was invited by his law partner, Jeffrey Breit, to speak to students at the legal studies academy.

Virginia House Speaker Scott says he was denied entry at First Colonial High speaking event

In an interview with News 3, Scott said he was on his way when Breit called him to say that the school wouldn't allow him to come because he hadn't been vetted and parents weren't notified.

Scott, a Democrat, is Virginia's first Black Speaker, said politics were not what he planned to discuss. Scott said he was denied entry because of "politics" and "[his] race, unfortunately."

The Virginia Beach NAACP came to Scott's support, saying they were "outraged" he couldn't speak to students. VBCPS said the actions taken were in-line with the school board policy, summing up the incident as a "miscommunication." Superintendent Donald Robertson wrote a letter to Scott saying he hopes "to make it right." In his interview with News 3, Scott said he "would be happy to speak to the students."

