Here's how to get to Norfolk's Harbor Park this year

NORFOLK, Va. — As the Norfolk Tides gear up for their season opener at Harbor Park on March 28, parking will be different this year because of the ongoing construction of the casino right outside of the park.

“We’re asking folks to plan ahead. We understand it’s going to be a little different coming into park,” said Kelly Straub with the City of Norfolk.

The construction will mean approximately 900 fewer parking spots than last season.

On Monday, the city, Hampton Roads Transit, and the Tides outlined what people should expect this year.

Once again, taking the light rail to and from the stadium will be complimentary on game days.

Additionally, for this season, fans can park for free in the MacArthur Center South Garage located by the former Dillard's store, with the option to take the Tide or walk to the stadium.

Free ferry service will also be available, transporting fans from Portsmouth’s North Landing stop directly to the venue.

“For this year, we’re trying to just give everyone an idea to think ahead to your game day plans and consider something a little different,” said Straub.

In addition to these transportation changes, fans who still plan to park at the stadium will have the option to pre-pay for parking, providing a measure of assurance regarding lot availability.

“This is about taking transit, using park and rides, and being patient,” said Thomas Becher from HRT.

Following the games, HRT will coordinate with fans to form lines at the light rail station to expedite their return home.

“There will be some lines; we just want to set those expectations, but we will get those trains moving and people back home,” said Becher.

Joe Gregory, general manager of the Tides, remains optimistic that fans will adapt to the new parking plan.

“We’ll see how everything comes to fruition. There’s never enough parking realistically. I don’t know that there’s any city in any sport that says ‘Yep, we’re good.’ Prior to this, parking on Saturday games was going to be tough,” Gregory said.