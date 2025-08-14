Norfolk casino plans to open 'Interim Gaming Hall' during construction of main resort

NORFOLK, Va. — While Boyd Gaming and the Pamunkey Indian Tribe continue to build their $750 million casino resort in Norfolk, they have opened a temporary site for gambling.

"The Interim Gaming Hall" is called a "sneak peek of the exciting gaming experience," according to Ron Bailey, the vice president and general manager of the forthcoming casino.

The interim hall is nearby the site of the main structure, with a single gaming floor, food and beverages. There will be 130 slot machines at the interim hall.