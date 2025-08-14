Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Norfolk casino plans to open 'Interim Gaming Hall' during construction of main resort

Norfolk casino operator gives $1M to NSU to develop gaming management program
Norfolk council OKs Vegas operator to partner with Pamunkey tribe on casino
Posted

NORFOLK, Va. — While Boyd Gaming and the Pamunkey Indian Tribe continue to build their $750 million casino resort in Norfolk, they have opened a temporary site for gambling.

"The Interim Gaming Hall" is called a "sneak peek of the exciting gaming experience," according to Ron Bailey, the vice president and general manager of the forthcoming casino.

The interim hall is nearby the site of the main structure, with a single gaming floor, food and beverages. There will be 130 slot machines at the interim hall.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway