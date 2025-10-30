State of Virginia AG race, Norfolk casino progress, Fed cuts interest rates: Sunrise Brief

News 3's Kurt Williams sat down with both candidates in Virginia's attorney general race with Election Day less than a week away.

Sitting down with Virginia AG candidates Miyares, Jones days before Election Day

Incumbent Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares harped on the threatening text controversy that surrounded his Democratic opponent. While former Del. Jay Jones continued to portray Miyares as being too obedient to the Trump administration. Throughout the interviews, both candidates wore their track records on their sleeves.

"In my opinion, he has disqualified himself. I don't think he passes the most basic test of decency to wish violence on children and to want to see a political assassination of your opponent — I don't think that's acceptable," incumbent Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares said.

"I've taken accountability for my actions, and it's now time for Jason to take accountability for his and his failure to prosecute any case against Donald Trump. He's had more than 50 opportunities to hold the administration accountable, and he can't do it because he is too weak to stand up to the president," Jones said.

