Teen's killer sentenced, Spanberger's ICE directive, 700 agents pulled from MN: Sunrise Brief

Andarius McClelland was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Wednesday for killing 18-year-old Aonesty Selby in 2023.

Man sentenced to 40 years for killing 18-year-old he knew in Isle of Wight

McClelland previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and use or display of a firearm in committing a felony in 2025. He was also facing a first-degree murder charge, but per his plea agreement, that charge was nolle prossed — a pause on prosecuting the charge with the option to bring it back later. He was sentenced to 37 years for second-degree murder and three years for use of a firearm on Wednesday.

“I know getting justice won’t bring her back to me, but it’ll make me feel like I didn’t fail her," one of Selby's sisters, Destiny Bailey, said in a previous interview with News 3.

Selby, of Williamsburg, was found dead on Jan. 13 in the area of Blue Ridge Trail, just outside of Windsor, the sheriff's office said. Investigators say they uncovered evidence linking McClelland to Selby, reaching the conclusion that the two had been dating on and off for two months. McClelland later told investigators that he shot Aonesty during an argument, panicked, and went back to Newport News, investigators added.

