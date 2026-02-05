Teen's killer sentenced, Spanberger's ICE directive, 700 agents pulled from MN: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Teen's killer sentenced, Spanberger's ICE directive, 700 agents pulled from MN
Andarius McClelland was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Wednesday for killing 18-year-old Aonesty Selby in 2023.Man sentenced to 40 years for killing 18-year-old he knew in Isle of Wight
McClelland previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and use or display of a firearm in committing a felony in 2025. He was also facing a first-degree murder charge, but per his plea agreement, that charge was nolle prossed — a pause on prosecuting the charge with the option to bring it back later. He was sentenced to 37 years for second-degree murder and three years for use of a firearm on Wednesday.
“I know getting justice won’t bring her back to me, but it’ll make me feel like I didn’t fail her," one of Selby's sisters, Destiny Bailey, said in a previous interview with News 3.
Selby, of Williamsburg, was found dead on Jan. 13 in the area of Blue Ridge Trail, just outside of Windsor, the sheriff's office said. Investigators say they uncovered evidence linking McClelland to Selby, reaching the conclusion that the two had been dating on and off for two months. McClelland later told investigators that he shot Aonesty during an argument, panicked, and went back to Newport News, investigators added.
Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed an executive directive ending participation by several state agencies in the federal 287(g) immigration enforcement program.
For reference, the 287(g) program enables certain local and state officers to interrogate immigrants what are in custody, allowing for detainment for potential deportation. 27 sheriff's departments and regional jails within the commonwealth have active agreements with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), along with five state agencies, according to ICE's website.
Spanberger, a former federal agent, said her order does not prevent cooperation with ICE or other agencies when they have a judicial warrant, nor does it end joint work on broader law enforcement task forces. The governor also signed Executive Order 12, which she described as a statement of “principles and policies that have long served as the north star for Virginia law enforcement,” emphasizing training, vetting and accountability.
House Minority Leader Terry Kilgore (R-Scott) responded to this recent action, saying it confirms GOP concerns: "This decision weakens public safety and cuts off cooperation that helped law enforcement remove dangerous criminals from our communities. Virginians deserve honesty, not spin."
700 federal agents will be "drawn down" amid ongoing unrest in Minnesota, according to the Trump administration's "border czar," Tom Homan.DHS pulling 700 immigration enforcement agents from Minnesota amid tensions
It is unclear where those 700 agents will go. Officials previously said there were nearly 3,000 agents in the Twin Cities region involved in immigration enforcement. Even with an estimated 2,300 agents, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with Customs and Border Patrol, will keep a significant force in the Twin Cities region.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison called the drawdown a "step in the right direction."
Although Homan says operations will be more targeted, anyone in the U.S. illegally will remain subject to deportation. The "border czar" took charge of immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota days after Customs and Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino was reassigned following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti on Jan. 24. Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, was killed during an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis — the second fatal shooting involving federal agents in the city last month.
This morning's weather: Cooler & breezy today, even colder & windy this weekend
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says its cooler and breezy today. Temperatures will only reach the mid 30s with a NW wind at 10 to 15 mph. We will see a clearing trend from mostly to partly cloudy skies.
Highs will climb to near 40 on Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies with another rain/snow chance Friday night. Little to no accumulation is expected.
This weekend will be cold and windy. Highs will struggle to break the freezing point both days, but it will feel more like the teens and 20s with the strong wind. Wind chill values will drop to near zero Sunday morning. We will see mostly sunny skies on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
