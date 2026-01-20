Three missing girls, Spanberger addresses assembly, Minneapolis arrests surge: Sunrise Brief

12-year-old Forever Scott, 16-year-old Darsha McAllister, and 14-year-old Joseline Krofek were last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 18, 2026, in the 300 block of Fort Lane, according to Portsmouth police. Grandmother pleads for help as three girls reported missing in Portsmouth According to police, Scott is about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs approximately 129 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair worn in two cornrows. She was last seen wearing navy blue pants and a Jordan-brand shirt. McAllister is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 188 pounds, and has brown eyes and orange hair. Police say she was last seen wearing pink pajama pants and a tan shirt with “California” printed on it. Krofek is about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs approximately 129 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing black pajamas, according to investigators. News 3 was able to speak with Krofek's grandmother, who said her granddaughter had been living at Harbor Point Behavioral Health Center on Fort Lane to address behavioral issues. She said her granddaughter is originally from Morgantown, West Virginia, and that she doesn't know anyone in the Hampton Roads area.



Gov. Abigail Spanberger addressed a joint session of state lawmakers Monday in her first speech since being inaugurated as Virginia's 75th governor on Saturday. Gov. Abigail Spanberger addresses lawmakers after inauguration The Democratic governor voiced support for raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, pay increases for teachers and law enforcement, rejoining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initative, along with several gun control measures that were vetoed by former Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Spanberger said her main focus is addressing what she calls the affordability crisis in Virginia based on the mandate she received from voters in November. She also backed all four constitutional amendments that lawmakers approved last week, which will go to voters later this year, including the redrawing of Congressional maps. In the Republican response, party leaders reiterated the message of being stronger together and the need to address high prices. However, they said solutions won't come through excess regulation or higher taxes, but rather by reducing barriers to housing supply, increased workforce training and energy production.

