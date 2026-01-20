Three missing girls, Spanberger addresses assembly, Minneapolis arrests surge: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Three missing girls, Spanberger addresses assembly, Minneapolis arrests surge
12-year-old Forever Scott, 16-year-old Darsha McAllister, and 14-year-old Joseline Krofek were last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 18, 2026, in the 300 block of Fort Lane, according to Portsmouth police.Grandmother pleads for help as three girls reported missing in Portsmouth
According to police, Scott is about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs approximately 129 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair worn in two cornrows. She was last seen wearing navy blue pants and a Jordan-brand shirt.
McAllister is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 188 pounds, and has brown eyes and orange hair. Police say she was last seen wearing pink pajama pants and a tan shirt with “California” printed on it.
Krofek is about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs approximately 129 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing black pajamas, according to investigators. News 3 was able to speak with Krofek's grandmother, who said her granddaughter had been living at Harbor Point Behavioral Health Center on Fort Lane to address behavioral issues. She said her granddaughter is originally from Morgantown, West Virginia, and that she doesn't know anyone in the Hampton Roads area.
Gov. Abigail Spanberger addressed a joint session of state lawmakers Monday in her first speech since being inaugurated as Virginia's 75th governor on Saturday.Gov. Abigail Spanberger addresses lawmakers after inauguration
The Democratic governor voiced support for raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, pay increases for teachers and law enforcement, rejoining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initative, along with several gun control measures that were vetoed by former Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Spanberger said her main focus is addressing what she calls the affordability crisis in Virginia based on the mandate she received from voters in November.
She also backed all four constitutional amendments that lawmakers approved last week, which will go to voters later this year, including the redrawing of Congressional maps.
In the Republican response, party leaders reiterated the message of being stronger together and the need to address high prices. However, they said solutions won't come through excess regulation or higher taxes, but rather by reducing barriers to housing supply, increased workforce training and energy production.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says 3,000 undocumented immigrants have been arrested in Minneapolis during the past six weeks.Protesters disrupt church service in Minneapolis
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem says more than 10,000 people have been arrested in total. She added that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey "refuse to protect their own people" The U.S. Department of Justice also said Sunday it is investigating a group of protesters in Minnesota who disrupted services at a church where a local ICE official apparently serves as a pastor.
Drive down Lake Street, an immigrant hub since the days when newcomers came to Minneapolis from Norway and Sweden, and the sidewalks now seem crowded only with activists standing watch, ready to blow warning whistles at the first sign of a convoy. At La Michoacana Purepecha, an ice cream store, the door is locked and staff let in people one at a time. Nearby, at Taqueria Los Ocampo, a sign in English and Spanish says the restaurant is temporarily closed because of “current conditions.”
A dozen blocks away at the Karmel Mall, where the city’s large Somali community goes for everything from food and coffee to tax preparation, signs on the doors warn, “No ICE enter without court order.” The crackdown is barely noticeable in some areas, particularly in whiter, wealthier neighborhoods and suburbs.
This morning's weather: Sunny & cold today, significant snow chance this weekend
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we'll have lots of sunshine today but it will be cold. Temperature will struggle to reach 40 this afternoon, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.
Sunshine will continue for Wednesday with highs warming to the upper 40s. Clouds will start to build in Wednesday night.
Colder air and messy weather is set to move in this weekend as an area of low pressure slides across the Southeast. Snow/Ice is possible for much of VA and NC Saturday and Sunday. Significant snow accumulation is possible. It will be cold and windy with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s and teens.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
