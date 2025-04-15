Three shootings in VB, animal cruelty sentencing, wrongful deportation dispute: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Three shootings in VB, animal cruelty sentencing, wrongful deportation dispute
In Virginia Beach, six people were injured in separate shootings over a 24-hour time span on Monday. According to police, a majority of those hurt are under the age of 18.Six people injured in separate shootings over a 24-hour time span across Virginia Beach
Around 2:33 a.m., police were called to the 200 block of South Budding Avenue. Police say they found a boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, his condition is critical.
The next incident happened around 8:30 p.m., as police responded to a shooting on Sassafras Court. Two boys were seriously injured and hospitalized as a result, according to police.
Then, around 9:17 p.m. on the 4700 block of Haygood Road, police responded to a shooting incident that resulted in injuries to three people. Police say one of them received serious injuries. All three people were hospitalized.
Ex-Hampton Sheriff's Office lieutenant Carolyn Johnson, and her husband were both found guilty of animal cruelty charges. On Friday, the two were sentenced by a judge.
Mike Johnson, who was found guilty of 10 counts of animal fighting and eight counts of animal cruelty, was sentenced to one year in prison. He will be fined $10,000 and he won't be allowed to own an animal ever again. Carolyn Johnson, who was found guilty for eight counts of animal cruelty, was not sentenced to any prison time.
The charges against the Johnsons originate from a case in 2023. After a search warrant was executed, court records state that authorities found four adult pit bulls and four pit bull puppies “in poor conditions” on the Johnsons' property. Some of the listed conditions indicated that some or all of the pit bulls lacked access to water and shelter, and were suffering from fleas.
President Donald Trump met with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele on Wednesday. This meeting was underscored by the Trump administration's disregard for the U.S. Supreme Court's order to "facilitate" the return a man wrongfully deported to El Salvador.Bukele claims he has no authority to return man US mistakenly deported to El Salvador
In a 9-0 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who was seeking asylum, should be returned after being deported due to an "administrative error." Abrego Garcia was one of over 200 individuals deported to a notorious prison in El Salvador in March. He had a court order protecting him from deportation to El Salvador due to credible fears for his life if he were to return — he also has an American wife and three children.
Bukele claimed on Monday that he does not have the authority to return Abrego Garcia. Also during the meeting, Trump said he has "no problem" with sending a "home-grown criminal" to another country, adding that Attorney General Pam Bondi is currently studying the laws to find out if there is a legal way to do it.
This morning's weather: Cloudier, windier, with showers possible
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says to look for a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with a few scattered showers possible (mainly for the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore). Highs will reach the low 70s around midday then start to fall this afternoon. The wind will kick up today, mainly west at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.
Cooler tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s. We will see mostly sunny skies tomorrow and it will still be windy. Sunshine and 60s on Thursday, but the wind will finally relax.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
