Three shootings in VB, animal cruelty sentencing, wrongful deportation dispute: Sunrise Brief

In Virginia Beach, six people were injured in separate shootings over a 24-hour time span on Monday. According to police, a majority of those hurt are under the age of 18. Six people injured in separate shootings over a 24-hour time span across Virginia Beach Around 2:33 a.m., police were called to the 200 block of South Budding Avenue. Police say they found a boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, his condition is critical. The next incident happened around 8:30 p.m., as police responded to a shooting on Sassafras Court. Two boys were seriously injured and hospitalized as a result, according to police. Then, around 9:17 p.m. on the 4700 block of Haygood Road, police responded to a shooting incident that resulted in injuries to three people. Police say one of them received serious injuries. All three people were hospitalized.



Ex-Hampton Sheriff's Office lieutenant Carolyn Johnson, and her husband were both found guilty of animal cruelty charges. On Friday, the two were sentenced by a judge. Mike Johnson, who was found guilty of 10 counts of animal fighting and eight counts of animal cruelty, was sentenced to one year in prison. He will be fined $10,000 and he won't be allowed to own an animal ever again. Carolyn Johnson, who was found guilty for eight counts of animal cruelty, was not sentenced to any prison time. The charges against the Johnsons originate from a case in 2023. After a search warrant was executed, court records state that authorities found four adult pit bulls and four pit bull puppies “in poor conditions” on the Johnsons' property. Some of the listed conditions indicated that some or all of the pit bulls lacked access to water and shelter, and were suffering from fleas.

