TRADOC relocation, Currituck Co. bus incident update, Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Sunrise Brief

The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) headquarters will move to Austin, Texas, to merge with Army Futures Command. TRADOC has been headquartered at Fort Eustis for over a decade. This reorganization effort was announced during a House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee hearing. TRADOC will combine with Army Futures Command, which is already headquartered in Austin, to form the new Army Transformation and Training Command. The Army has not provided a timeline for this major change yet. TRADOC at Fort Eustis oversees 32 Army schools. The Command at Fort Eustis trains over 750,000 soldiers a year, according to the Army. Between 10,000 to 13,000 soldiers and civilians work on the Army side of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, WHRO reports.



A woman who got onto a Currituck County School bus to yell expletives — including the N-word — was arrested and charged Friday. Samantha Spoor, 35, spoke to News 3 about what prompted the outburst, which has gone viral online. Woman in viral Currituck Co. school bus video regrets using slur, not her actions Spoor is charged with communicating threats, trespassing, and disorderly conduct, but she has since been released on bond. Spoor, who spoke to News 3 Outer Banks reporter Will Thomas Monday, says her son attended Moyock Middle School, and has allegedly been bullied. She said she has now pulled her son out of the school. Spoor further claims that moments before she got on the bus, kids were allegedly kicking her son. The bus driver claims that when she opened the bus door to let kids off, Spoor “marches on there cussing everyone out, threatening to beat these kids a**. Saying racial slurs several times,” according to a written statement obtained by News 3. The statement also claims the mom “has done this several times before.” When News 3’s Will Thomas asked Spoor if she would change anything if she could do it over, she said, "I wouldn’t use the same language. But I’d do it all over again to protect my kid."



President Donald Trump spoke separately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday. "Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War," President Trump said on Truth Social following the call. Trump speaks with Zelenskyy and Putin, says ceasefire talks to begin The talks are set to begin amid intensified bombings inside Ukraine and just days after Putin declined Zelenskyy’s invitation for a face-to-face meeting. However, delegations from Ukraine, Russia, and Turkey did agree to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war each, according to the Associated Press. Trump indicated the White House would assess whether to further arm Ukraine, in the event that Russia remained an obstacle to a peace deal. The president told reporters that a possible negotiation site is being considered, saying, "the Vatican, as represented by the Pope, has stated that it would be very interested in hosting the negotiations." Trump also said a ceasefire deal is a "tremendous opportunity" for Russia and Ukraine to make economic progress.

