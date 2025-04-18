Triple homicide arrest, improper actions at CRMC, new charges against Mangione: Sunrise Brief

A suspect was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a shooting that left three men dead in a home on Stallings Court, according to police. Woman 'relieved' following arrest in triple shooting that killed her ex-husband Police say Dimair Jones, 26, was arrested and charged with three counts of first degree murder. Three men died following the shooting: 61-year-old Alvin Eugene Holiday, 60-year-old Monroe McGilvary Jr., and 36-year-old Derek Rico Jones, Sr. This triple homicide in Newport News happened on Aug. 8, 2023 — officers responded to a home after a report of shots fired. All three men were pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew says there were no signs of forced entry, he added that among the evidence was cocaine and marijuana — police believe the homicides were drug-related.



Chesapeake Regional Medical Center is notifying some patients that a former nurse was reusing needleless syringes, according to a press release. CRMC is contacting all at-risk patients who received care from the nurse in the hospital’s Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) between July 24, 2023, and January 20, 2025. A free bloodborne pathogen test will be available to those impacted until July 31. Notified patients are asked to call 757-312-2189. An investigation involving CRMC, the FDA and other agencies uncovered that the former nurse was reusing the needleless syringes while administering IV medications, the release says. They reached the conclusion that the employee's "improper actions" violated training, hospital policy, and regulatory standards. They no longer work at CRMC.

