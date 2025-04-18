Triple homicide arrest, improper actions at CRMC, new charges against Mangione: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Triple homicide arrest, improper actions at CRMC, new charges against Mangione
A suspect was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a shooting that left three men dead in a home on Stallings Court, according to police.Woman 'relieved' following arrest in triple shooting that killed her ex-husband
Police say Dimair Jones, 26, was arrested and charged with three counts of first degree murder. Three men died following the shooting: 61-year-old Alvin Eugene Holiday, 60-year-old Monroe McGilvary Jr., and 36-year-old Derek Rico Jones, Sr.
This triple homicide in Newport News happened on Aug. 8, 2023 — officers responded to a home after a report of shots fired. All three men were pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew says there were no signs of forced entry, he added that among the evidence was cocaine and marijuana — police believe the homicides were drug-related.
Chesapeake Regional Medical Center is notifying some patients that a former nurse was reusing needleless syringes, according to a press release.
CRMC is contacting all at-risk patients who received care from the nurse in the hospital’s Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) between July 24, 2023, and January 20, 2025. A free bloodborne pathogen test will be available to those impacted until July 31. Notified patients are asked to call 757-312-2189.
An investigation involving CRMC, the FDA and other agencies uncovered that the former nurse was reusing the needleless syringes while administering IV medications, the release says. They reached the conclusion that the employee's "improper actions" violated training, hospital policy, and regulatory standards. They no longer work at CRMC.
Luigi Mangione, 26, was indicted on new charges on Thursday in connection to the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson — he will appear in court Friday.Manhattan DA announces indictment of Luigi Mangione
The new charges include murder, two counts of stalking and a firearms violation — this allows federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in the case. Prosecutors have already charged Mangione with 11 other counts, including one of murder in the first degree "in furtherance of an act of terrorism" and two of murder in the second degree.
Mangione has pleaded not guilty to state charges but has not yet entered a plea for federal charges of murder.
This month, Attorney General Pam Bondi directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in the case. Mangione's lawyer said this case has become a "political stunt." Mangione has reportedly accepted more than $300,000 raised for his defense.
This morning's weather: Temperatures rise ahead of Easter weekend
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says another cool start this morning in the 40s. We will warm to the upper 70s this afternoon, about 15 degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect mostly sunny skies with a south wind at 10 to 15 mph.
Even warmer this weekend. Highs will reach the mid 80s on Saturday. Expect mostly sunny skies and a SW wind at 10 to 20 mph.
It will still be warm for Easter Sunday with highs near 80. Expect partly cloudy skies and still a bit on the breezy side with variable winds at 5 to 15 mph.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
