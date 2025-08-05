USNS Laramie returns, Buxton Beach partially closed, TX redistricting showdown: Sunrise Brief

The USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) will return to Naval Station Norfolk on Tuesday. The Laramie, a Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler, had been deployed for eight months. Specifically, the ship was deployed in the 6th Fleet's area of operation. The US Navy says the Laramie "executed 77 replenishment services to 50 U.S. Navy and 15 coalition ships, enabling naval forces to maintain a sustained presence at sea." The Laramie is set to return to its homeport of Naval Station Norfolk around 8:30 a.m. Check back with News 3 for coverage of this homecoming.



A stretch of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore will be temporarily closed due to possible contamination on the shoreline. Petroleum odors and light sheens were found on the shoreline next to the Buxton Formerly Used Defense Site. The National Park Service says beach erosion likely led to contaminated soils being exposed along the shoreline. This affected a stretch of three-tenths of a mile, specifically from the southern boundary of Buxton Village to the southernmost jetty at Old Lighthouse Beach. "In the meantime, we've also asked to initiate a meeting with an organization called the Regional Response Team, which includes EPA in the state of North Carolina to see if we can get some type of even more immediate response," said Dave Hallac, the superintendent of Cape Hatteras National Seashore. The timeline for this closure remains unclear, according to Hallac. The Army Corps of Engineers will complete a comprehensive sampling project of the area in the coming weeks.

