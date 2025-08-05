USNS Laramie returns, Buxton Beach partially closed, TX redistricting showdown: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: USNS Laramie returns, Buxton Beach partially closed, TX redistricting showdown
The USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) will return to Naval Station Norfolk on Tuesday.
The Laramie, a Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler, had been deployed for eight months. Specifically, the ship was deployed in the 6th Fleet's area of operation. The US Navy says the Laramie "executed 77 replenishment services to 50 U.S. Navy and 15 coalition ships, enabling naval forces to maintain a sustained presence at sea."
The Laramie is set to return to its homeport of Naval Station Norfolk around 8:30 a.m.
A stretch of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore will be temporarily closed due to possible contamination on the shoreline.
Petroleum odors and light sheens were found on the shoreline next to the Buxton Formerly Used Defense Site. The National Park Service says beach erosion likely led to contaminated soils being exposed along the shoreline. This affected a stretch of three-tenths of a mile, specifically from the southern boundary of Buxton Village to the southernmost jetty at Old Lighthouse Beach.
"In the meantime, we've also asked to initiate a meeting with an organization called the Regional Response Team, which includes EPA in the state of North Carolina to see if we can get some type of even more immediate response," said Dave Hallac, the superintendent of Cape Hatteras National Seashore. The timeline for this closure remains unclear, according to Hallac. The Army Corps of Engineers will complete a comprehensive sampling project of the area in the coming weeks.
The GOP-led effort to re-map Texas' districts has led to a proposal in which Republicans could pick up five more congressional seats in the midterm elections. This measure has been endorsed by President Donald Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The governor has suggested removing the absent Democratic lawmakers from their positions, arguing that "they have forfeited their seats in the state legislature because they are not doing the job they were elected to do.”
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also spoke on this matter on social media, writing that "it's imperative that they be swiftly arrested, punished, and face the full force of law."
On the other hand, Texas state Rep. John Bucy III says he and his fellow Democrats are ready to fight “fire with fire.” Bucy said this redistricting effort is an attempt to undermine the 2026 midterm elections, saying "they're trying to rig the maps.” Under state law, legislators who skip sessions may be fined up to $500 per day.
This morning's weather: Stretch of cooler days continues, humidity builds
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says its nice again today with highs in the low 80s and low humidity (for August). We will see more clouds today (partly to mostly cloudy) with a spotty shower possible.
Expect a mix of clouds again tomorrow with scattered showers. Highs will return to the low to mid 80s.
Temperatures will linger in the low to mid 80s for the rest of the week but the humidity will go up. Rain chances will increase as an area of low-pressure drifts closer to the Carolina coastline. There is the potential for some tropical development with this coastal low.
