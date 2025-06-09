USS Gravely returns, car chase on I-264, LA immigration protests: Sunrise Brief

The USS Gravely will return to Naval Station Norfolk on Monday, wrapping up a three-month deployment. The Gravely first deployed on March 15. The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer collaborated with the U.S. Coast Guard to provide military support and capabilities at the Southern Border. The U.S. Navy says in one instance, the Gravely seized an estimated 860 pounds of cocaine from a ship in the Caribbean Sea, with an estimated value of $13,650,000. The USS Cole, based out of Naval Station Mayport in Florida, will take over the Gravely's duties. “USS Gravely remains at the forefront of maritime operations, ready to take on any challenge,” said Cmdr. George Piorun, commanding officer, USS Gravely. “We will continue to stand strong, protect vital waters, and ensure that justice prevails. True to our motto, we remain always, ‘First to Conquer’.”



A car chase on I-264 westbound led to major backups as police attempted to put the driver in custody, Virginia State Police say. VSP investigating incident at I-264 and Laskin Rd. in Virginia Beach Around 9:00 p.m., police attempted to stop a blue Cadillac for reckless driving. The driver did not pull over, leading to a traffic pursuit on I-264 westbound in Virginia Beach. The Cadillac exited the interstate and proceeded to travel against the flow of traffic, troopers were able to eventually strike the vehicle at the off ramp of I-264 eastbound, according to Virginia State Police. The driver barricaded himself in the vehicle, still refusing to comply with police. K-9 units, tactical units, and Virginia Beach police were called in for assistance. Shortly after, the driver was taken into custody without incident. Traffic was being re-routed at Laskin Road as the incident caused major delays on I-264 westbound.

