VB Arena project paused, USS Gerald R. Ford docks in Crete, State of the Union: Sunrise Brief

The plan to bring a 20,000-seat arena to the city of Virginia Beach has been put on pause, according to the campaign’s organizer, after the city denied the group’s request to build at the Oceanfront.Virginia Beach arena project paused with refunds promised to backers
According to a video posted on the Virginia Beach arena project’s Facebook page over the weekend, organizer Coleman Ferguson said the city did not choose the group’s application for an RFP to build a parking garage at 19th Street and Parks Avenue, which would have tied into the arena.
Ferguson said the move doesn't mean the city does not want the arena, but that the development authority does not want it on city land at this time. While the project now appears to be paused, Ferguson said he will refund the money to people who invested in the arena. “We’re going to refund all the investors. I think that’s the smartest thing to do. We are going to pursue private land and build it on private land,” Ferguson said.
In the Facebook video, Ferguson added that there are many hurdles when it comes to buying land and that the process takes time. He said the next goal is to reopen investment opportunities once private land is acquired. Ferguson said the project had over 2,000 investors, mainly from the Hampton Roads area, but some outside.
The USS Gerald R. Ford has arrived at a NATO base on the Greek island of Crete amid tensions with Iran.
The Norfolk-based aircraft carrier and its escort ships will join the USS Abraham Lincoln and its carrier strike group, which arrived in the Middle East late last month. The Pentagon has moved more than 120 aircraft to the region in the past week alone, along with dozens of cargo and tanker flights in previous weeks.
President Trump continues to walk a line between diplomatic and military solutions for Iran, reiterating on Monday evening that he preferred to strike a deal to curtail its nuclear program. At the same time he warned if that doesn't happen, it will be a "very bad day" for the country.
Americans and Iranians are set to hold another round of talks in Geneva on Thursday, according to officials. But in the meantime, U.S. force buildup and precautionary measures near Iran continue. Both the U.S. and Iran indicated war would be a possibility if nuclear talks don't reach a satisfactory stage.
President Donald Trump is expected to use Tuesday’s State of the Union to champion his immigration crackdowns, federal government cuts, pushes to preserve widespread tariffs and his ability to direct quick-hit military actions around the world, including in Iran and Venezuela, AP reports.
A main theme will be that the country is booming with a rise in domestic manufacturing and new jobs, despite many Americans not feeling that way. “It’s going to be a long speech because we have so much to talk about,” said Trump, who promised a heavy dose of talk about the economy.
The president is also expected to decry the Supreme Court ruling against his signature tariff policies and talk about his attempts to maneuver around that decision without depending on Congress or spooking financial markets. He’s also likely to urge lawmakers to increase military funding and tighten voter identification requirements, while defending immigration operations that have drawn bipartisan criticism following the shooting deaths of two American citizens.
Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger will deliver the Democratic response to Trump’s State of the Union address from Colonial Williamsburg immediately following Trump’s address, offering the party’s most high-profile opportunity to deliver a countermessage.
This morning's weather: Mostly sunny and chilly on Tuesday
Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's says with decreasing clouds tonight and plenty of sun on Tuesday, look for overnight lows to drop into the mid to upper 20s. Look for mostly sunny on Tuesday, but remaining rather chilly for this time of year. The normal high in Norfolk this time of year, for example, is in the mid 50s. Tuesday's highs will struggle to reach the lower to mid 40s. Tuesday night, clouds will likely return with lows dipping into the mid 30s.
