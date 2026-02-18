VB City Council moves curfew, NF schools consolidate, RI shooter targeted family: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: VB City Council moves curfew, NF schools consolidate, RI shooter targeted family
The Virginia Beach City Council unanimously approved moving curfew for minors from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m.Virginia Beach City Council moves curfew for minors from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The vote was 10-0 with Councilman Hutchinson not in attendance. The decision goes into effect in the next 30 days and aims to be family-friendly rather than punitive. Mayor Bobby Dyer said those caught out after the curfew won't be arrested but will have to have their parents pick them up immediately.
The curfew includes several exceptions that will allow minors to be out past 10 p.m. These include work, concerts, and religious events - meaning youth group activities, evening church services, and community faith gatherings remain unaffected.
Mayor Dyer said this change is designed to keep young residents safe in their own communities. "It's about public safety," Dyer said.
Norfolk School Board members discussed the first phase of the district’s consolidation and redistricting plan on Tuesday.Updated Norfolk school consolidation plan details closures, redistricting
The first year of the multi-year plan will see Oceanair Elementary and Norview Elementary schools closing in fall 2026, moving students to nearby schools with new attendance zones. The Willoughby Early Childhood Center is planned to move to Oceanair Elementary, repurposing the building as a pre-K center. A public hearing on the consolidation and redistricting is set for March 4, with a final vote scheduled for March 18.
According to the plan, consolidations will be guided by equity priorities that include fair distribution of resources, culturally responsive practices, clear communication with families and data-driven monitoring of outcomes. District leaders say every phase of the process will be evaluated to ensure students do not lose access to specialized programs, advanced coursework or support services as schools change.
A person who opened fire Monday during a youth hockey game at an ice rink in Rhode Island killed their ex-wife and one son, police said Tuesday.
Pawtucket Chief of Police Tina Goncalves said the victims were the shooter's ex-wife Rhonda Dorgan and adult son Aidan Dorgan. Three others were injured: the parents of the shooter's ex-wife and a family friend, Goncalves said. Police said the shooter died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police identified the shooter as 56-year-old Robert Dorgan, who also went by the name Roberta Esposito. Goncalves said there was “no indication” there would be violence at the ice rink in Pawtucket on Monday afternoon, adding that Dorgan had been to many hockey games before without incident. She said it doesn't appear that Dorgan had any conversation or confrontation with relatives before the shooting happened.
This morning's weather: Warmer & windy today, Several rain chances to end the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says even warmer today with highs in the mid to upper 60s, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a strong SW wind at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Scattered showers will move in tonight.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning
