VB City Council moves curfew, NF schools consolidate, RI shooter targeted family: Sunrise Brief

The Virginia Beach City Council unanimously approved moving curfew for minors from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. Virginia Beach City Council moves curfew for minors from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. The vote was 10-0 with Councilman Hutchinson not in attendance. The decision goes into effect in the next 30 days and aims to be family-friendly rather than punitive. Mayor Bobby Dyer said those caught out after the curfew won't be arrested but will have to have their parents pick them up immediately. The curfew includes several exceptions that will allow minors to be out past 10 p.m. These include work, concerts, and religious events - meaning youth group activities, evening church services, and community faith gatherings remain unaffected. Mayor Dyer said this change is designed to keep young residents safe in their own communities. "It's about public safety," Dyer said.



Norfolk School Board members discussed the first phase of the district’s consolidation and redistricting plan on Tuesday. Updated Norfolk school consolidation plan details closures, redistricting The first year of the multi-year plan will see Oceanair Elementary and Norview Elementary schools closing in fall 2026, moving students to nearby schools with new attendance zones. The Willoughby Early Childhood Center is planned to move to Oceanair Elementary, repurposing the building as a pre-K center. A public hearing on the consolidation and redistricting is set for March 4, with a final vote scheduled for March 18. According to the plan, consolidations will be guided by equity priorities that include fair distribution of resources, culturally responsive practices, clear communication with families and data-driven monitoring of outcomes. District leaders say every phase of the process will be evaluated to ensure students do not lose access to specialized programs, advanced coursework or support services as schools change.

