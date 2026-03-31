VB considers new park rangers, USS George H.W. Bush deploys, Iran negotiations: Sunrise Brief

Virginia Beach city leaders are considering creating a new park ranger program as part of next year’s budget, a move officials say could help address increasing calls for service across the city’s parks. Virginia Beach considers park ranger program to help with park service calls The proposal would fund three positions in a pilot ranger program within the city’s Parks & Recreation Department. Officials say the initiative is intended to improve safety, assist visitors and reduce the number of park-related calls handled by the Virginia Beach Police Department. According to a City Council staff report from last year, park usage has increased in recent years. Along with that growth, the city has seen more calls related to issues such as illegal parking, after-hours use of facilities, and dogs off leash. City Councilman Joash Schulman said rangers would serve both a safety role and a customer service function for visitors. “They would help provide a safe environment,” Schulman said. “They would also be a friendly face for someone who has a question, a safety-related concern or needs information about the place they’re visiting.” Schulman has previously raised concerns about issues at the Lynnhaven Boat Ramp, where the city currently funds overnight seasonal security. He said adding park rangers could provide more flexibility in responding to problems across the parks system. Residents can weigh in on the proposed ranger program during upcoming public hearings on the city’s budget. The first hearing is scheduled for April 15 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

The Norfolk-based USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier will depart on Tuesday to the U.S. Central Command's (CENTCOM) area of responsibility, CBS News reports. USS George H.W. Bush to deploy, possibly joining Iran war operations: CBS The U.S. Navy said this departure is part of a regularly scheduled deployment. For reference, CENTCOM oversees U.S. military operations in the Middle East and parts of Asia. Meanwhile, the USS Gerald R. Ford is currently in Croatia for a port visit following a stop in Crete to undergo repairs. The repairs were needed after a fire on board in the ship's laundry area. Exact plans for the Ford have not been announced, but a top naval official previously said it was expected to be on deployment for 11 months, which would mean it would return at some point in May. The USS Ross, a ship that is part of the Bush Carrier Strike Group, departed from Naval Station Norfolk on March 25. The Ross was the third ship in two days from the Bush Carrier Strike Group to deploy last week. The USS Mason and the USS Donald Cook both left from Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. As of Monday, there has been no official confirmation on whether the Ford Carrier Strike Group will be relieved upon the Bush's arrival. The Bush Carrier Strike Group last deployed in 2022.