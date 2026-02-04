VB crime report, Langley scientists talks moon mission, partial shutdown ended: Sunrise Brief

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate reported significant drops across all major crime categories during a briefing held Tuesday. Virginia Beach sees significant crime reduction as police chief reports safest conditions in 5 years Violent crimes including murder, rape and robberies dropped nearly 7% in the last year and nearly 30% since 2023, Neudigate said. Residential burglaries plunged 40% since 2022. The most encouraging trend involves reducing gun violence among children. Police reported 50% fewer juvenile shooting victims and 45% fewer juvenile shooting suspects last year. The dramatic drop followed targeted investments focused on prevention, including the Parks After Dark program. The chief also credited technology including license plate readers and gunshot detection systems with creating a safer city despite staffing shortages that have left 100 vacancies unfilled. For the second straight year, police cleared every homicide case. However, not every trend showed improvement. Fatal traffic crashes jumped 7%, with pedestrians and people over 50 bearing the brunt of the increase, sparking new conversations about mobility and safety.



As NASA makes final preparations for the launch of the Artemis II moon mission, some of your neighbors — who work at NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton — are talking about their roles in the mission. NASA Langley scientists playing important roles as part of Artemis II mission As of Feb. 3, The Artemis II moon rocket remained on the launch pad after a hydrogen leak was discovered during a pre-launch test on Feb. 1 and 2. Local aerospace engineer Dave Piatak says they "learned a lesson" after this setback. Piatak oversees transonic and supersonic wind tunnel testing. News 3 also spoke with aerospace engineer Shan Rufer, who discussed how they will monitor the rocket during launch and re-entry. She says video technology will document how their assets handle both procedures. Rufer and Piatak’s work won’t end when Artemis II’s mission is over. They’ll use what they learned to help with future missions, including the next Artemis III which, as of Feb. 3, was scheduled to put astronauts on the moon for the first time in over 50 years.

