VB school board on DEI, USS Forrest Sherman's departure, Israel's plans for Gaza: Sunrise Brief

The Virginia Beach School Board is set to meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss their suspension of diversity, equity, and inclusion policies. This special meeting follows rulings from several judges against President Donald Trump's executive order to eliminate DEI in public K-12 education. The resolution to suspend DEI policies was passed by the Virginia Beach School Board in a 6-3 vote without comment on April 8. This stems from the Trump administration threatening to pull federal funding from schools that do not comply with their directive. In Virginia Beach, that would amount to about $74 million — funds that supporters of the resolution argue are critical to the community. On April 22, over 100 people signed up to speak at a Virginia Beach School Board meeting. As of then, school leaders said no extracurricular activities were halted due to the resolution. Programs such as Tide Coalition and Beach Girls Rock are not impacted, while others, like the African American Male Summit, remain under review. The Department of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion was renamed to the Office of Achievement and Opportunity as a result of the resolution.



The USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is set to depart from Naval Station Norfolk on Tuesday for a regularly scheduled deployment. This will be the ship's first deployment since Dec. 2022. The USS Forrest Sherman is an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer which is capable of air warfare, anti-submarine warfare, naval surface fire support, and surface warfare. Roughly 300 sailors are carried on the ship. During its time in Hampton Roads, the ship and crew went through months of training, maintenance, and certification events. In 2022, the USS Forrest Sherman operated in Europe and participated in various maritime activities to support Naval Forces Europe and NATO allies.

