Virginia Beach Schools Move to Remove DEI Policies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach School Board passed a resolution last night aimed at suspending diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies across the division.

This decision comes in the wake of an executive order from the Trump administration earlier this year, which threatens to cut federal funding for schools that do not eliminate programs centered around DEI.

“When that was completely disregarded, that was a true gut punch,” Elizabeth Schur, a former Virginia Beach teacher who was at Tuesday's meeting, said.

Schur highlighted her disappointment about the resolution to suspend DEI policies being brought forward for a vote without public comment.

“One of the tenets of our school board is to receive stakeholder input on anything that affects our schools, our students, and our staff," Heather Sipe, with the Virginia Beach Education Association, said. "They were not allowed to provide input on this.”

The resolution follows a directive from the Trump administration requiring schools to certify compliance with civil rights laws and to eliminate DEI programs.

This move is intended to ensure the city school division secures its full $74 million in federal funding.

The resolution includes changing the name of the Department of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to the Department of Opportunity and Achievement.

As well as suspending components such as the school division’s equity plan and equity dashboard.

“It is absolutely a concern because now, again, everything is essentially stopped and on hold,” Sipe stated.

While the total impact of these changes remains unclear, an extension on the deadline to certify compliance led some school board members to request that the vote be postponed later this month.

“I think a policy of this weight deserved more time and a deeper dive into its impact," School Board Member Matt Cummings, said.

Despite those concerns, the resolution passed Tuesday evening with a 6-3 vote.

In a statement, the school division indicated that Dr. Donald Robertson and his staff are now working to meet the directive.

On Tuesday when asked about potential impacts, Superintendent Robertson said, “In terms of clubs and activities, unfortunately, I think there could be a case that some of the planned activities may be in conflict with this.”

Kathleen Brown, the school board chair indicated the community would have an opportunity for public input when certain policies are reviewed again.

However, the renaming of the Department of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion will not return for further discussion.