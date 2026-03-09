VBPD enforces curfew, VB Oceanfront shooting injures 6, long wait times for TSA: Sunrise Brief

Virginia Beach police have enforced curfew for unaccompanied minors less than two weeks ahead of the city’s curfew change. Virginia Beach police took 37 teens into custody during an unplanned curfew enforcement operation at the Oceanfront around 11 p.m. Saturday night into early Sunday morning, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department. Officers were enforcing the city’s curfew for unaccompanied minors under 18. Of the 37 teens taken into custody, 34 were released to their parents with warnings, police said. Three others were arrested and taken to the Virginia Beach Juvenile Detention Center on various charges. Police said two of those teens were found illegally carrying firearms. The enforcement comes ahead of a change to the city’s juvenile curfew rules at the Oceanfront. Beginning March 19, Virginia Beach will move its nightly curfew for unaccompanied minors one hour earlier, from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. The curfew will remain in effect until 5 a.m. in public places. City leaders say the change is intended to reduce late-night incidents and improve safety during the busy spring and summer season. Violating the curfew could result in a Class 4 misdemeanor.



Police say six people were injured in a shooting at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Saturday night, and two suspects remain on the run. 6 people shot at Virginia Beach Oceanfront; police search for 2 suspects According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers patrolling the Oceanfront heard gunfire around 9:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue. When officers responded, they found five people suffering from gunshot wounds. The four men and one woman, believed to be in their late teens or early 20s, were taken to local hospitals with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening. Detectives identified a sixth victim on Sunday who arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say that person also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover. Police say their preliminary investigation indicates two men were shooting at each other when several other people were struck by the gunfire. Both suspects ran from the scene and have not been located. Investigators describe one suspect as a man in his late teens to early 20s with dark skin and afro-style hair, wearing black shoes, black pants and a red shirt or sweatshirt. The second suspect is described as a male in his late teens to early 20s with a heavy build, wearing black shorts and a white T-shirt with lettering or a design on the front. Police Chief Paul Neudigate said officers expected larger crowds because it was the first warm night of the year and had already increased staffing in the Resort Area. More than 50 additional officers were deployed Saturday night to supplement normal weekend staffing.

