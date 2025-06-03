VBPD officer arrested, elementary school lockdown, Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: VBPD officer arrested, elementary school lockdown, Russia-Ukraine peace talks
A Virginia Beach police officer was arrested and charged following a car crash early Sunday morning, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.Virginia Beach police officer facing DUI charge after Sunday crash: VBPD
James Rasmussen, 42, was arrested and charged with driving under the indluence, VBPD says. Rasmussen was hired by VBPD in 2023, and his current duty status as a police officer is under review.
Around 3:48 a.m., police responded to a car collision in the 2300 Block of Huckleberry Trail. Rasmussen was then arrested after an initial investigation, according to VBPD.
Carrollton Elementary School was under lockdown after a threat was called in Monday afternoon, police say.Phone call threat sends Carrollton school into lock down
The threat was received around 1 p.m. No credible threat was discovered after Isle of Wight County Sheriff's deputies swept the school grounds, prompting an investigation focused on identifying the individual responsible for the call
Airis Powell, a parent of a student at the school, expressed her concerns regarding the lack of communication during the lockdown. She wishes her 8-year-old son could have used a cell phone to contact her during school emergencies — however, they were banned for students after a push by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
As the investigation continues, authorities urge anyone with information regarding the threat to contact the sheriff’s office.
Officials from Russia and Ukraine met in Istanbul, Turkey on Monday for their second round of direct peace talks in just over two weeks.
Despite reaching an agreement on swapping thousands of dead and seriously wounded troops, little progress was made toward ending the war at-large, officials say. Escalated attacks from both countries underscored Monday's meeting.
On Monday, Ukraine coordinated a drone attack that reportedly destroyed 40 combat planes deep in Russian territory. On the other side, Russia launched the biggest number of drones on Ukraine since the full-scale invasion three years ago, Ukraine’s air force said Sunday. The air force said 472 drones were launched over Ukraine. Ukraine’s forces suffer from manpower shortages and take extra precautions to avoid mass gatherings as the skies across the front line are saturated with Russian drones looking for targets.
This morning's weather: Warming to the 80s, sunny skies ahead
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we've got a cooler start this morning with temperatures in the 50s, 5 to 10 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. We take a step warmer this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday afternoon. Expect lots of sunshine today and light winds.
Highs will linger in the mid 80s to end the work week, but the humidity will increase, making it feel more like summer. An area of low pressure is expected to develop along the Carolina coast to end the week. Rain chances are limited for now but may go up depending on the development and location of the low.
Traffic map:
