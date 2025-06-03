VBPD officer arrested, elementary school lockdown, Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Sunrise Brief

A Virginia Beach police officer was arrested and charged following a car crash early Sunday morning, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department. Virginia Beach police officer facing DUI charge after Sunday crash: VBPD James Rasmussen, 42, was arrested and charged with driving under the indluence, VBPD says. Rasmussen was hired by VBPD in 2023, and his current duty status as a police officer is under review. Around 3:48 a.m., police responded to a car collision in the 2300 Block of Huckleberry Trail. Rasmussen was then arrested after an initial investigation, according to VBPD.



Carrollton Elementary School was under lockdown after a threat was called in Monday afternoon, police say. Phone call threat sends Carrollton school into lock down The threat was received around 1 p.m. No credible threat was discovered after Isle of Wight County Sheriff's deputies swept the school grounds, prompting an investigation focused on identifying the individual responsible for the call Airis Powell, a parent of a student at the school, expressed her concerns regarding the lack of communication during the lockdown. She wishes her 8-year-old son could have used a cell phone to contact her during school emergencies — however, they were banned for students after a push by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. As the investigation continues, authorities urge anyone with information regarding the threat to contact the sheriff’s office.

