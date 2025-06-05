VBPD officer shoots man, proposed NASA Langley cuts, Trump's travel restrictions: Sunrise Brief

A man was shot by a Virginia Beach police officer at a storage unit facility on Wednesday, a department spokesperson told News 3.

Virginia Beach police officer shoots man at storage unit facility after responding to gun report: VBPD

Around 8:45 a.m., officers received a report of a person pointing a firearm at someone else at AAAA Self Storage in the 4600 Block of Honeygrove Road. Upon arrival, a man was found armed with a handgun. One of the officers shot the armed man, the VBPD spokesperson at the scene told News 3. The suspect did not fire shots, police added.

The spokesperson could not say if the suspect pointed his gun at the officer, sharing, "the individual had the firearm in his hands, and they engaged the individual. One of our officers discharged his firearm, striking the individual, and the individual has been transported for his injuries." Police did not share details on who the man was reportedly pointing the gun at before this incident.

News 3 reporter John Hood was at the scene following the shooting, where he learned Honeygrove Learning Academy, a nearby daycare, may have been the first ones to call 911. Kyrah Ikpe with Honeygrove Learning Academy told News 3 that she believes the man in the incident was the same person who tried entering her business after 7 a.m. We reached out to police regarding this information, but they couldn't confirm it as the investigation is ongoing.

