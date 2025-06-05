VBPD officer shoots man, proposed NASA Langley cuts, Trump's travel restrictions: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: VBPD officer shoots man, proposed NASA Langley cuts, Trump's travel restrictions
A man was shot by a Virginia Beach police officer at a storage unit facility on Wednesday, a department spokesperson told News 3.Virginia Beach police officer shoots man at storage unit facility after responding to gun report: VBPD
Around 8:45 a.m., officers received a report of a person pointing a firearm at someone else at AAAA Self Storage in the 4600 Block of Honeygrove Road. Upon arrival, a man was found armed with a handgun. One of the officers shot the armed man, the VBPD spokesperson at the scene told News 3. The suspect did not fire shots, police added.
The spokesperson could not say if the suspect pointed his gun at the officer, sharing, "the individual had the firearm in his hands, and they engaged the individual. One of our officers discharged his firearm, striking the individual, and the individual has been transported for his injuries." Police did not share details on who the man was reportedly pointing the gun at before this incident.
News 3 reporter John Hood was at the scene following the shooting, where he learned Honeygrove Learning Academy, a nearby daycare, may have been the first ones to call 911. Kyrah Ikpe with Honeygrove Learning Academy told News 3 that she believes the man in the incident was the same person who tried entering her business after 7 a.m. We reached out to police regarding this information, but they couldn't confirm it as the investigation is ongoing.
A budget plan from the White House has proposed significant cuts to the NASA Langley Research Center.Proposed budget cuts expected to significantly change NASA's research focus, workforce
The proposal includes cutting nearly 700 employees and impacts to research in things like aeronautics and earth science. If approved, more than $40 million in aeroscience funding, and $240 million in earth science research funding would be slashed, along with a slew of other cuts. "With a leaner budget across all of government, we are all taking a closer look at how we work, where we invest, and how we adjust our methods to accomplish our mission," NASA Administrator Janet E. Petro wrote.
Virginia U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D) warned that the cuts could undermine vital research and impact the economy, saying, "this is bad policy, it's bad for innovation and it could be a disaster for Hampton Roads." NASA did not provide additional information on how it would move forward if the cuts are approved by Congress. For a link to NASA's FY 2026 President's Budget Request Summary click here.
President Donald Trump fully and partially restricted travel from a total of 19 countries on Wednesday, citing national security considerations.
In a proclamation published Wednesday, Trump outlined which foreign nationals would be affected.
Entry of migrants from these countries is fully restricted: Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.
Entry of migrants from these countries is partially restricted: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.
The new restrictions will apply to foreign nationals who are outside the U.S. and who do not have a valid visa at the time of the order taking effect. The new rule also includes certain exceptions for lawful permanent U.S. residents, dual nationals, athletes, adoptions, those holding special immigrant visas and others.
This morning's weather: Rain chances to end the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says an area of low pressure will slide along the Carolina coastline today. Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers building in from south to north. Higher rain chances and totals in NC, lower in VA. Highs will top out near 80 today.
Showers continue for Friday morning but should move out by midday. Clouds will start to clear out in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
