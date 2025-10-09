Virginia gubernatorial debate, VBPD officers indicted, first phase of ceasefire: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Virginia gubernatorial debate, VBPD officers indicted, first phase of ceasefire
Both Virginia gubernatorial candidates will debate Thursday at 7 p.m. at Norfolk State University.
The long-awaited face off between Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and the Democratic candidate, former Rep. Abigail Spanberger, follows an expensive campaign trail, with both candidates raising tens of millions of dollars along the way. Currently, Spanberger holds a comfortable fundraising lead, with more than $41 million raised — Earle-Sears has raised over than $16 million, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
Spanberger has also maintained her polling lead, according to separate polls recently released by Christopher Newport University and Emerson College/The Hill — both surveys had the Democrat leading in a 52% to 42% margin. However, these studies were conducted before the threatening text scandal surrounding the Democratic candidate for Attorney General Jay Jones — this controversy's impact on the governor's race has yet to be seen.
During Thursday evening's debate, the two candidates are expected to share their differences on a myriad of issues, ranging from the rising cost of living to public safety and LGBTQ+ rights. News 3 will provide live updates of the debate once its underway.
Two Virginia Beach police officers were indicted by a grand jury this week on felony charges for allegedly obtaining money under false pretenses, according to a release from VBPD.
Sgt. Rebecca Peyer is facing 10 felony counts and two misdemeanor counts — Officer Brian O'Connell is facing two felony counts.
An anonymous tip in June led to an investigation of the officers working "in an off duty, but official police capacity." A VBPD investigation showed the actions are believed to be criminal and handed over the case to the Commonwealth's Attorney, police say.
Pryer is an 18-year veteran of the department and O'Connell has been with the department for about three years, police say. Both officers are on administrative assignments while the matter is investigated.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on social media Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had agreed to a "first phase" of a deal to secure peace in Gaza.President Trump announces Israel and Hamas agree to 'first phase' of peace deal in Gaza
The 20-point plan called for an immediate end to the war, the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas, the withdrawal of Israeli forces to an "agreed upon line," and the demilitarization of Gaza — which includes Hamas giving up all of its weapons. This plan also called for Israel to release more than 1,700 Gazans imprisoned in Israel, and for Gaza to be governed under a "temporary transitional governance" — which will be supervised by a so-called "Board of Peace," headed and chaired by President Trump.
The announcement, one day after the second anniversary of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel, comes as mediators from the U.S., Qatar, Egypt and Turkey have worked to secure a mutual path toward an end to the fighting. Speaking to Fox News' Sean Hannity on Wednesday evening, President Trump said the release of hostages would occur by Monday.
This morning's weather: Cold front moves in, more rain to come
Forecaster Derrah Getter says we get a brief break from the rain before more returns this weekend.
The skies will be much brighter today. High temperatures this afternoon will struggle to reach 70 degrees. Tonight, lows fall into the upper 50s.
The sunshine sticks around Friday. There will be a slight chance of a few spotty showers mainly along the Outer Banks. Highs will be near 70.
2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update:
Tropical storm Jerry is moving quickly WNW near the Leeward Islands. It is forecast to become a hurricane by the end of the week. It is not expected to impact Hampton Roads.
An area of low pressure located several hundred miles WNW of the Azores is producing some showers. Some tropical development is possible over the next couple of days before is moves into conditions less favorable for development.
- Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW...10%
- Formation chance through 7 days...LOW...10%
