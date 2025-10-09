Virginia gubernatorial debate, VBPD officers indicted, first phase of ceasefire: Sunrise Brief

Both Virginia gubernatorial candidates will debate Thursday at 7 p.m. at Norfolk State University. The long-awaited face off between Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and the Democratic candidate, former Rep. Abigail Spanberger, follows an expensive campaign trail, with both candidates raising tens of millions of dollars along the way. Currently, Spanberger holds a comfortable fundraising lead, with more than $41 million raised — Earle-Sears has raised over than $16 million, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Politics Where the Virginia governor's race stands going into Thursday's debate Noah Kim Spanberger has also maintained her polling lead, according to separate polls recently released by Christopher Newport University and Emerson College/The Hill — both surveys had the Democrat leading in a 52% to 42% margin. However, these studies were conducted before the threatening text scandal surrounding the Democratic candidate for Attorney General Jay Jones — this controversy's impact on the governor's race has yet to be seen. During Thursday evening's debate, the two candidates are expected to share their differences on a myriad of issues, ranging from the rising cost of living to public safety and LGBTQ+ rights. News 3 will provide live updates of the debate once its underway.



Two Virginia Beach police officers were indicted by a grand jury this week on felony charges for allegedly obtaining money under false pretenses, according to a release from VBPD. Two Virginia Beach officers indicted with felony counts of obtaining money under false pretenses Sgt. Rebecca Peyer is facing 10 felony counts and two misdemeanor counts — Officer Brian O'Connell is facing two felony counts. An anonymous tip in June led to an investigation of the officers working "in an off duty, but official police capacity." A VBPD investigation showed the actions are believed to be criminal and handed over the case to the Commonwealth's Attorney, police say. Pryer is an 18-year veteran of the department and O'Connell has been with the department for about three years, police say. Both officers are on administrative assignments while the matter is investigated.

