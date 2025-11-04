Virginia voting guide, what's on the ballot, Trump weighs in on key races | Sunrise Brief

Virginia's polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day — as long as you're in line by 7 p.m., you'll be able to vote. Voter checklist Before you go:

Make sure you’re registered to vote

Bring a valid ID

Look up your polling location Find your polling location Check registration status Voting ID requirements If you forget a valid ID or you're not registered to vote, you can vote using a provisional ballot. It will be counted separately and the registrar's office will confirm you're eligible and send it to the electoral board to approve or deny your ballot. Click here to check for polling places in your area.



Elections are being held today for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, all 100 House of Delegates seats, and for some local offices in each Hampton Roads city. Statewide races: Republican Lt. Gov Winsome Earle-Sears is hoping to keep the governorship in GOP control; the Democratic candidate, former Rep. Abigail Spanberger, is hoping that a victory on Election Day will send a clear message in opposition to the Trump administration's actions. The race for lieutenant governor began with a crowded Democratic primary and a Republican nominee Gov. Glenn Youngkin initially called on to drop out. Now, the race between Democrat Ghazala Hashmi, a state senator, and Republican John Reid, a former radio host, has become one of the closest on the statewide ticket. Incumbent Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares is facing off against Democratic challenger, former Virginia Del. Jay Jones. This contest has seen the candidates spar over public safety, the Trump administration, and an "October surprise" that has emerged as a major focal point in the race. General Assembly races: In the General Assembly, Democrats hold narrow majorities in both chambers, with 21-19 and 51-48 margins in the state senate and House of Delegates, respectively. One Delegate seat is currently vacant in the 33rd District. Virginia Democrats' redistricting plans could be thwarted if Republicans clinch control of the House of Delegates on Election Day. Local races: Commonwealth's attorney races will be voted on in Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, Suffolk, and Chesapeake. Virginia Beach voters will also take part in a referendum to choose between the 10-1 voting system and the 7-3-1 voting system. In Chesapeake, voters will decide on the next sheriff in the race between Republican candidate Wallace Chadwick III and incumbent Dave Rosado, who lost the GOP nomination and is now running a write-in campaign.

