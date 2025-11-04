Election Day could determine if redistricting push in Virginia moves forward. Here's why

A comprehensive list of competitive House of Delegates races in Hampton Roads is at the end of this article

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — All 100 House of Delegate seats in Virginia are up for grabs this year, as is the case every two years. This election is different, however, as the results could either pave the way for Virginia Democrats to move forward with redistricting — or bring the effort to a screeching halt.

State Democrats pushed to enter the national redistricting battle after a handful of GOP-led states — including Texas, Missouri and North Carolina – revised their U.S. House districts to be more favorable towards Republicans during next year’s midterms. Democratic state lawmakers then started to launch counter efforts, including in Virginia.

Watch: Virginia Senate approves constitutional amendment to redraw congressional districts

The Democrat-led effort to redraw Virginia's 11 congressional districts moved forward last week when state lawmakers reconvened in Richmond for a special session called by House Speaker Don Scott. By the end of the week, a constitutional amendment that would allow redistricting ahead of next year's midterm elections passed in both chambers of the General Assembly.

However, state Democrats' redistricting plans could be thwarted if Republicans clinch control of the House of Delegates on Election Day. Right now, Democrats hold narrow majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly, with 21-19 and 51-48 margins in the state senate and House of Delegates, respectively. One delegate seat is currently vacant in the 33rd District.

Watch: Virginia Democrats launch redistricting effort, but not without GOP resistance

Under Virginia law, lawmakers must approve the change in two legislative sessions separated by an election of the House of Delegates, as reported by our sister station WTVR. The change would then need voter approval in the next election.

That means before voters weigh in, the redistricting amendment also needs approval in January's regular 2026 session — which could be challenging for state Democrats if they lose control of the House.

There are 16 competitive House of Delegates races in Hampton Roads:

Virginia House of Delegates District 68 (Gloucester County; several nearby counties)



District : Most of Gloucester County; King William, Mathews, Essex, Middlesex, and King & Queen counties

: Most of Gloucester County; King William, Mathews, Essex, Middlesex, and King & Queen counties Incumbent : Keith Hodges (R)

: Keith Hodges (R) Challenger: Elaine Walters (D)

Virginia House of Delegates District 69 (Peninsula)



District : Mainly York County; includes parts of James City County, Gloucester County and Newport News

: Mainly York County; includes parts of James City County, Gloucester County and Newport News Incumbent : W. Chad Greene (R)

: W. Chad Greene (R) Challenger: Mark Downey (D); Valerie Beverley

Virginia House of Delegates District 70 (Newport News)



District : Northeastern part of Newport News including Denbigh, Greenwood and Jenkins

: Northeastern part of Newport News including Denbigh, Greenwood and Jenkins Incumbent : Shelly Simonds (D)

: Shelly Simonds (D) Challenger: Cynthia Scaturico (R); John B. Bloom (L)

Virginia House of Delegates District 71 (Williamsburg)



District : All of Williamsburg; parts of both James City County and New Kent County

: All of Williamsburg; parts of both James City County and New Kent County Incumbent : Amanda Batten (R)

: Amanda Batten (R) Challenger: Jessica Anderson (D)

Virginia House of Delegates District 84 (Primarily Suffolk)



District : Parts of Suffolk, Franklin, Isle of Wight. A very small part of Chesapeake

: Parts of Suffolk, Franklin, Isle of Wight. A very small part of Chesapeake Incumbent : Nadarius Clark (D)

: Nadarius Clark (D) Challenger: Felisha Rose Leffler Storm (R)

Virginia House of Delegates District 86 (Peninsula)



District : All of Poquoson; Parts of Hampton and York County

: All of Poquoson; Parts of Hampton and York County Incumbent : A.C. Cordoza (R)

: A.C. Cordoza (R) Challenger: Virgil Thornton Sr. (D)

Virginia House of Delegates District 87 (Hampton)



District : Located entirely within Hampton

: Located entirely within Hampton Incumbent : Jeion Ward (D)

: Jeion Ward (D) Challenger: John Chapman (R)

Virginia House of Delegates District 89 (Chesapeake/Suffolk)



District : Parts of both Chesapeake and Suffolk, with nearly 70% of the district’s registered voters being Chesapeake residents

: Parts of both Chesapeake and Suffolk, with nearly 70% of the district’s registered voters being Chesapeake residents Incumbent : Del. Baxter Ennis is not seeking re-election.

: Del. Baxter Ennis is not seeking re-election. Candidates: Kacey Carnegie (D); Mike Lamonea (R)

Virginia House of Delegates District 90 (Chesapeake)



District : Located entirely within Chesapeake

: Located entirely within Chesapeake Incumbent : Jay Leftwich Jr. (R)

: Jay Leftwich Jr. (R) Challenger: Rodney Nickens Jr. (D)

Virginia House of Delegates District 92 (Norfolk/Chesapeake)



District : Parts of both Norfolk and Chesapeake, with nearly 70% of the district’s registered voters being Norfolk residents

: Parts of both Norfolk and Chesapeake, with nearly 70% of the district’s registered voters being Norfolk residents Incumbent : Bonita Anthony (D)

: Bonita Anthony (D) Challenger: W. Nash Bilisoly (R)

Virginia House of Delegates District 94 (Norfolk)



District : Located entirely within Norfolk

: Located entirely within Norfolk Incumbent : Phil Hernandez (D)

: Phil Hernandez (D) Challenger: Andy Pittman (R)

Virginia House of Delegates District 96 (Virginia Beach)



District : Located in the central portion of the city; Includes part of Stumpy Lake Natural Area, Tidewater Community College

: Located in the central portion of the city; Includes part of Stumpy Lake Natural Area, Tidewater Community College Incumbent : Kelly Convirs-Fowler (D)

: Kelly Convirs-Fowler (D) Challenger: Kyle Pasquarella (R)

Virginia House of Delegates District 97 (Virginia Beach)



District : Located in the central portion of the city; Includes Lynnhaven Mall, Town Center, Mount Trashmore

: Located in the central portion of the city; Includes Lynnhaven Mall, Town Center, Mount Trashmore Incumbent : Michael Feggans (D)

: Michael Feggans (D) Challenger: Tim Anderson (R)

Virginia House of Delegates District 98 (Virginia Beach)



District : Southern portion of the city; includes Pungo, NAS Oceana, Virginia Beach Oceanfront (roughly from Virginia Beach Boulevard to the North Carolina border)

: Southern portion of the city; includes Pungo, NAS Oceana, Virginia Beach Oceanfront (roughly from Virginia Beach Boulevard to the North Carolina border) Incumbent : Barry Knight (R)

: Barry Knight (R) Challenger: Cheryl Smith (D)

Virginia House of Delegates District 99 (Virginia Beach)



District : Northeastern portion of the city; includes Fort Story, Great Neck, the North End portion of the Oceanfront

: Northeastern portion of the city; includes Fort Story, Great Neck, the North End portion of the Oceanfront Incumbent : Anne Ferrell Tata (R)

: Anne Ferrell Tata (R) Challenger: Cat Porterfield (D)

House of Delegates District 100 (Eastern Shore, Virginia Beach)

