West Ghent street takeover arrest, Ebony Parker trial, 'anti-weaponization' fund: Sunrise Brief

Norfolk police arrested a 19-year-old in connection with the fiery West Ghent street takeover as neighbors prepare for a "Rapid Response" meeting Thursday night. 'Reckless' street takeover prompts Rapid Response meeting in Norfolk's West Ghent neighborhood After a street takeover saw stunt driving, fireworks and a flamethrower brought to Redgate Avenue in Norfolk Sunday night, Norfolk detectives arrested Isaiah Duncan-Simmons on Wednesday. The Virginia Beach teen faces charges for disorderly conduct and carelessly damaging property by fire. Sunday night around 8:30 p.m. neighbors told News 3 that a crowd of around 75 people appeared at the intersection of Redgate and Greenway Court. For around 20 minutes, vehicles were seen stunt driving on the road. One person was spotted with what looked like a flamethrower and used it to light the street on fire after another person poured what appeared to be gasoline. Others were seen lighting off fireworks. “It was chaos," one neighbor told News 3. “It was super dangerous and they were so loud.” To address concerns with the street takeover, the West Ghent Civic League is holding a meeting at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday at St. Andrew's Church. In a letter to neighbors obtained by News 3, West Ghent Civic League President Paul Rice called the behavior "unacceptable." "These actions are not merely a nuisance; they endanger the safety, property, and peace of mind of residents in our community," he said, adding that the neighborhood is communicating with Norfolk police about the incident. Norfolk police are still investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to call NPD.

The prosecution rested their case against Ebony Parker on Wednesday after a human resources director and parents of Abby Zwerner’s students took the stand. Richneck Shooting Trial: Ebony Parker's 2023 HR interview played in court; parents testify, prosecution rests The fourth day of the former Richneck Elementary assistant principal’s trial is set to begin Thursday morning. Wednesday saw Newport News Public Schools HR director Nina Farrish take the stand, as well as the Zoom interview between Farrish and Parker three days after the shooting. Farrish first asks about whether Parker knew about reports that the student had a gun in his backpack, and says that after the reading specialist who had reported to her about the possible gun had searched the backpack, no gun was found. Parker says she continued to stay in her office due to ongoing testing that day. She recommended that the student's mother come pick him up early if he was being unusually disruptive. Ultimately, Parker, becoming emotional at times, says in the Jan. 9, 2023 interview that Zwerner nor other reported fearing for their safety or childrens' safety due to the student. The interview may be the only time we hear directly from Parker, who did not testify in the civil trial and is not expected to testify in the criminal trial. Three parents of Richneck students who were in Zwerner’s classroom at the time of the shooting testified to emotional damage and changed behaviors of their children after the shooting. One parent described how her child loved her teacher and couldn't understand why someone would want to hurt her. The mother said her daughter began to act differently the evening of the shooting. "She jumped at the sound of a doorbell, slamming of the door scares her," the mother said, adding that her daughter doesn't like to talk about the incident. She said her daughter has depression and anxiety. The parents who testified Wednesday all said they are pursuing civil action against Parker for the shooting.