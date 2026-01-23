Winter weather state of emergency, redistricting vote, Trump's board of peace: Sunrise Brief

Both Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger and North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein have declared a state of emergency in anticipation of this weekend's forecast. Gov. Spanberger declares state of emergency ahead of winter weather's arrival During a press conference Thursday, Spanberger encouraged Virginians to stay home from Saturday evening to Monday morning. Across the border, Stein declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, urging North Carolinians to keep off the roads to assist first responders. "State agencies are mobilized, and we are working closely with local governments and utility partners," Spanberger said. “Please get ready. Get everything you need in advance of the storm and have a plan in case your power goes out," Stein said. Both VDOT and NCDOT crews have been pre-treating roads, bridges and overpasses for the past few days. Dominion Energy officials say that since the region’s last major snowstorm, crews have spent the past year strengthening the electric grid. Lineworkers say heavy, wet snow and ice pose the greatest threat to power lines.



Virginians will likely vote on April 21 on whether the state's Congressional maps can be redrawn ahead of the 2026 midterms. That is according to legislation filed by Del. Luke Torian (D-Prince William), which was approved by the House Appropriations Committee on Thursday. The legislation had been initially filed on Wednesday. The Democratic-controlled General Assembly already passed the constitutional amendment to allow for a referendum on the mid-decade redistricting, but need to pass separate legislation to set the date for the special election and the language that voters will see on the ballot. In a statement, House Minority Terry Kilgore (R-Scott) said the Democratic lawmakers are trying to "rig maps against the will of the voters." Spanberger commented on the redistricting push during her joint address on Monday, saying the amendment "is a response to what we're seeing in other states that have taken extreme measures to undermine democratic norms."

