Woman found stabbed, Lynnhaven Parkway changes, Epstein resolution in Congress: Sunrise Brief

A woman was found dead with stab wounds on E. Brambleton Avenue early Monday morning, according to Norfolk police. Around 5:00 a.m., police responded to 1645 E. Brambleton Avenue for a reported parking violation. Upon arrival, police say they found a woman in her car with life-threatening stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. A homicide investigation has been opened as a result of this discovery. Police say they believe the woman was stabbed to death. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.



A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Tuesday to commemorate the start of infrastructure improvements to Lynnhaven Parkway. The City of Virginia Beach aims to enhance safety and accessibility along Lynnhaven Parkway. Specifically, the project will span from I-264 to Lachelle Place. The city's website says these infrastructure improvements mark "an exciting step toward creating a more vibrant, accessible, and welcoming corridor for residents, businesses, and visitors alike." The new amenities to be added include upgraded lighting, traffic signals, wider sidewalks, enhanced drainage, textured crosswalks, gateway signage, and improved fencing at the I-264 interchange. The ceremony itself will take place at the Lynnhaven Mall parking lot at 9:00 a.m.

