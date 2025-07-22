Woman found stabbed, Lynnhaven Parkway changes, Epstein resolution in Congress: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Woman found stabbed, Lynnhaven Parkway changes, Epstein resolution in Congress
A woman was found dead with stab wounds on E. Brambleton Avenue early Monday morning, according to Norfolk police.
Around 5:00 a.m., police responded to 1645 E. Brambleton Avenue for a reported parking violation. Upon arrival, police say they found a woman in her car with life-threatening stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
A homicide investigation has been opened as a result of this discovery. Police say they believe the woman was stabbed to death. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Tuesday to commemorate the start of infrastructure improvements to Lynnhaven Parkway.
The City of Virginia Beach aims to enhance safety and accessibility along Lynnhaven Parkway. Specifically, the project will span from I-264 to Lachelle Place. The city's website says these infrastructure improvements mark "an exciting step toward creating a more vibrant, accessible, and welcoming corridor for residents, businesses, and visitors alike."
The new amenities to be added include upgraded lighting, traffic signals, wider sidewalks, enhanced drainage, textured crosswalks, gateway signage, and improved fencing at the I-264 interchange. The ceremony itself will take place at the Lynnhaven Mall parking lot at 9:00 a.m.
Congress will not vote on a resolution urging the Trump administration to release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein before their August recess.Trump sues WSJ; Bondi files request to unseal Epstein grand jury records
When asked about this decision, House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters "we need the administration to have the space to do what it is doing, and if further congressional action is necessary or appropriate, then we'll look at that." Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna initially proposed a resolution to force the Justice Department to release the Epstein files within 30 days — however, House Republicans voted against this measure, instead offering a resolution that carries no legal weight.
"We should not punt this until after the 5 week recess," wrote Massie on social media. President Donald Trump ordered the Justice Department to release "any and all pertinent grand jury testimony" related to the case. This came after the Wall Street Journal reported on a lewd letter Trump sent to Epstein in 2003, which resulted in the Rupert Murdoch-owned publication being sued $10 billion for defamation.
This morning's weather: Lower humidity, temps in the 70s
Forecaster Derrah Getter says this morning will be mild and comfortable with noticeably lower humidity and temperatures in the mid 70s.
By the afternoon, we only reach the mid 80s. There will be plenty of sunshine but a few isolated showers and storms will develop mainly along the Outer Banks.
The comfortable conditions extend through the middle of the work week with highs in the mid 80s and lower humidity. Rain chances will be lower as well.
