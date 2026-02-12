Woman's death ruled homicide, Roger Brown’s bought out, Epstein files hearing: Sunrise Brief

The death of 39-year-old Lina Guerra, who was reported missing on Feb. 4, has been ruled a homicide, Norfolk police said Wednesday. Death of missing woman found in Norfolk ruled a homicide Virginia State Police issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert for Guerra last week. Deputies say she was last seen on Jan. 16 near the 300 Block of E. Main Street. While investigating the case, detectives located an unresponsive woman later identified as Lina Guerra, at a home in the 300 block of E Main St. Guerra was pronounced dead at the scene, and the matter was classified as an undetermined death. The autopsy conducted by the Chief Medical Examiner on Tuesday determined Guerra's cause of death to be a homicide. News 3 investigator Margaret Kavanagh connected with Guerra's family in Colombia on Wednesday, who told her through a translator that Guerra was a rock for their family, and that she was a great sister and aunt.



Roger Brown’s Restaurant and Sports Bar has been purchased by Lightwell Development, whose owner said plans call for a mix of restaurant and residential space at the site. Developer plans apartments, restaurant space for former Roger Brown’s site in Portsmouth The Portsmouth sports bar closed after 25 years in business following Super Bowl LX.

Tim Foley, owner and principal of Lightwell Development, said his firm acquired the building after restaurant partners approached him and architects developed preliminary design plans. According to design documents submitted to the city’s Downtown Design Committee, the first floor will remain restaurant space in the front of the building, with apartment units planned for the rear. Additional residential units are planned for the upper floors. The redevelopment of the Roger Brown’s building is part of a broader investment in downtown Portsmouth. Foley said he also purchased 330 County St., where he plans to create 23 apartment units, in total adding about 50 market-rate units and bringing an estimated 75 residents to the downtown area. Foley is from Virginia but now works out of New York City. He's previously invested $15 million in several old buildings in Portsmouth.

