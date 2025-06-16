Youngkin heads to Europe, primary day preview, Minn. lawmaker shooting update: Sunrise Brief

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is leading an economic trade mission to Europe — specifically, in Paris and London. Gov. Youngkin to lead economic trade mission to Europe Youngkin embarked on June 15, he arrived to Europe with Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura, Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller, and senior officials from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. At the 2025 Paris Air Show, Youngkin will promote investment towards the aerospace technology and workforce coming from the commonwealth. Over the past decade, over 4,200 high-skill jobs have been created through Virginia's aerospace and unmanned-systems projects. Youngkin will then head to the United Kingdom, which is already one of Virginia's largest sources of foreign direct investment. There, he will speak with corporate leaders and investors in an attempt to deepen the commercial ties between the European country and Virginia. This marks Youngkin's fourth major trade mission as governor.



Primary elections in the commonwealth will be held on Tuesday, with polls closing at 7 p.m. These races will set the stage for Election Day this November, as Democrats and Republicans are both hoping for victories that could cascade into later successes during the 2026 midterms. The nominees for the gubernatorial race have already been set. However, the race for lieutenant governor has seen a crowded field of Democrats vying to face off against talk-radio host John Reid, who is the sole Republican nominee. Democrats hoping to secure the nomination include Sens. Ghazala Hashmi from Richmond and Aaron Rouse from Virginia Beach, Prince William County School Board Chairman Babur Lateef, former Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, and former federal attorneys Alex Bastani and Victor Salgado. Two Democratic nominees for attorney general will also face off on Tuesday, with the winner facing Jason Miyares on Election Day this November. All 100 seats in the House of Delegates are up for grabs, but only 15 districts have contested primaries. The City of Norfolk will also decide its contested commonwealth's attorney race between incumbent Ramin Fatehi and challenger John Butler. Click here to find your nearest polling place.

