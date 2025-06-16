Youngkin heads to Europe, primary day preview, Minn. lawmaker shooting update: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Youngkin heads to Europe, primary day preview, Minn. lawmaker shooting update
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is leading an economic trade mission to Europe — specifically, in Paris and London.Gov. Youngkin to lead economic trade mission to Europe
Youngkin embarked on June 15, he arrived to Europe with Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura, Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller, and senior officials from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. At the 2025 Paris Air Show, Youngkin will promote investment towards the aerospace technology and workforce coming from the commonwealth. Over the past decade, over 4,200 high-skill jobs have been created through Virginia's aerospace and unmanned-systems projects.
Youngkin will then head to the United Kingdom, which is already one of Virginia's largest sources of foreign direct investment. There, he will speak with corporate leaders and investors in an attempt to deepen the commercial ties between the European country and Virginia. This marks Youngkin's fourth major trade mission as governor.
Primary elections in the commonwealth will be held on Tuesday, with polls closing at 7 p.m.
These races will set the stage for Election Day this November, as Democrats and Republicans are both hoping for victories that could cascade into later successes during the 2026 midterms.
The nominees for the gubernatorial race have already been set. However, the race for lieutenant governor has seen a crowded field of Democrats vying to face off against talk-radio host John Reid, who is the sole Republican nominee. Democrats hoping to secure the nomination include Sens. Ghazala Hashmi from Richmond and Aaron Rouse from Virginia Beach, Prince William County School Board Chairman Babur Lateef, former Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, and former federal attorneys Alex Bastani and Victor Salgado.
Two Democratic nominees for attorney general will also face off on Tuesday, with the winner facing Jason Miyares on Election Day this November. All 100 seats in the House of Delegates are up for grabs, but only 15 districts have contested primaries. The City of Norfolk will also decide its contested commonwealth's attorney race between incumbent Ramin Fatehi and challenger John Butler.
The man suspected of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses was arrested Sunday night.Minnesota lawmaker, husband killed in 'targeted' shooting, state senator wounded
Vance Boelter is accused of fatally shooting state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband early Saturday, and of wounding state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife in what authorities say were politically motivated attacks. Details about Boelter's arrest have not been released. However, authorities had focused their manhunt on Sibley County, located about 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis, where a vehicle connected to Boelter was found.
On Saturday, police were first called to Hoffman's home following reports of gunfire. After responding, lawmakers did wellness checks on other lawmakers. They later encountered Boelter at Hortman's residence, where he reportedly opened fire on officers before fleeing. Boelter allegedly impersonated a police officer and wore a latex mask to disguise his identity during at least one of the attacks, investigators said.
This morning's weather: Rain continues, heat builds
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we've got another round of scattered showers and storms today as a stationary front remains over the Mid-Atlantic. The biggest rain chances will be in NE NC this afternoon to early evening. Highs will only climb to near 80 today, but it will still be humid.
Scattered showers and storms are possible again tomorrow afternoon to evening. Highs will reach the mid 80s tomorrow with an afternoon heat index in the 90s.
