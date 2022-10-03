Supply and demand issues cause Western pump prices to rise

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The national average pump price for a gallon of gas has maintained a recent surge with a recent rise in pricing averaging over seven cents over the past week which hit $3.79.

With more drivers fueling up more frequently it has caused demand costs to increase significantly.

"The regional differences in gas prices are stark at the moment, with prices on the West Coast hitting $6 a gallon and higher, while Texas and Gulf Coast states have prices dipping below $3 in some areas," said Ryan Adcock, AAA Tidewater public relations specialist.

In the Commonwealth, prices have averaged at $3.31- which is $1.55 lower than the highest state average of $4.86, which was reached on June 14.

In Hampton Roads, prices have decreased by three cents to a new average of $3.23, which is $0.28 lower than last month.

In order to offset surging prices, California officials will allow the sale of less expensive winter blend gasoline a month ahead of schedule. It is still unclear how this will impact prices moving forward in the next few months.

To find more information on gas prices visit AAA.com

