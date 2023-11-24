Support local: ViBe District is ready for Small Business Saturday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – If the big box stores and Black Friday aren’t your style, you might try Small Business Saturday.

Many small businesses across Hampton Roads will offer specials on Saturday, November 25. One unified effort is at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront’s ViBe Creative District. In fact, organizers claim this is the largest local celebration of participating small businesses in Hampton Roads with approximately 75 businesses located within a 1.5 mile radius.

Small Business Saturday in the ViBe Creative District is happening Saturday, November 25 from 10am – 4pm and will feature 50 pop-up shops set up under tents at the corner of 18th Street and Cypress Avenue. Dozens of brick-and-mortars like boutiques, salons, coffee shops, and art studios will also be offering discounts. Food trucks will be parked nearby, and there will be live music.

The ViBe Creative District is made up, almost exclusively, of small, locally-owned-and-operated businesses.

Rick Ricketts from the Virginia Beach Art Center looks forward to this event each year.

“The support from the community for us coming out on Small Business Saturday is amazing, you know. We get an opportunity to meet a lot of people and get our artwork out in front of a lot of people, so it’s really cool” Ricketts said.

There’s also a neighborhood scavenger hunt that could lead to prizes.

For a list of participating businesses and further details, click here.