Supreme Court ruling restricts affirmative action, Hampton University & NAACP reacts

HAMPTON, Va. — News of the supreme courts decision to end affirmative action in college admissions has spread across the country.

Members of the NAACP told us its a step backwards for the country.

Gaylene Kanoyton with the Hampton branch of the NAACP, says the recent ruling is an attack on education for black and brown students. She believes the fight for equal rights has been continuous and that the 14th Amendment has not protected people of color like it should have.

Kanoyton says currently there are nine states where schools don’t recognize affirmative action, including liberal states like California. Part of the argument behind the Supreme Court’s restriction of affirmative action is that it will create more equal opportunities for students. Though kanoyton argues that getting rid of affirmative action contradicts that because schools like Harvard provide certain advantages to some families.

"It’s double jeopardy. Look at your Harvards and Yales and other prestigious schools. You have a legacy, you have a mission, you have how much money you make based on your income," says Kanoyton.

Hampton University is one of two historically black colleges in Hampton Roads. According to president Darrell K Williams of Hampton University, African American history of the school is rooted deep like the roots of a famous tree that stands tall on the campus.

"We've been here since 1868, right under that Emancipation Oak tree and our sole mission was to provide an educational experience predominately for African Americans," says President Williams.

On Thursday, President Darrell K. Williams says the school has grown so much that freshman enrollment this year increased by more than 30%. He tells News 3 that people of color have proven to do great things when given a chance at a fair education.

"The vast majority of African American doctors began their education at an HBCU. The vast majority of African American lawyers and stem professionals so many of them did their work at historically black colleges and universities. That adds to the diversity of the fabric of America," says President Williams.

During this concerning time, Hampton University says it will remain home to students present and future and that the achievements of students of color will continue.

"We are well prepared to receive more applicants this year to attend our school. I want our students to know that nothing about the supreme court decision changes that reality for Hampton University it's student and it's alumni," says President Williams.