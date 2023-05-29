Surf art expo welcomes in summer season at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Artists stretching from Maine to Florida are showcasing and selling their art at the Oceanfront in partnership with the Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic.

Although both days of the longboard competition were called, artists still set up hoping to welcome in the summer season on the boardwalk.

The Virginia Beach Surf Art Expo features over 50 local and regional artists from all over the East Coast that are proud to capture the essence of what summer is like on the beach.

Surf art from all mediums, including paintings, photography, jewelry, sculptures and more will be available for purchase.

Each artist has a connection with life at the beach, whether it's surfing, sea life, shells or custom surfboards and skateboard designs.

You can visit the Surf Art Expo between 3rd Street and 6th Street on the boardwalk from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.