Surf camp held at newly-permitted area of Oceanfront, City of Virginia Beach clarifies designation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – With many tourists visiting the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, there seems to be some confusion on the designated areas for surf camps.

For safety purposes, waters in that area are closed to swimmers during camp hours. There is some signage but one visitor told News 3 it was not clear.

The City of Virginia Beach helped clarify to help others avoid any confusion in the future.

According to Julie Hill, Communications Director for the City of Virginia Beach, several companies operate surf camps in the areas from Third Street to Fifth Street; however, this year, they approved Wave Riding Vehicles to operate a camp at another location near the 15th Street pier.

W.R.V. obtained a permit for seven weeks of the summer to be at 15th Street. It specifies that it must be 200 feet north of the pier, and it must not have more than 50 participants.

Hill wrote: The permit process is similar for other events that propose to use/close portions of the beach – concerts, sand soccer, beach volleyball, etc. Each application is reviewed by several agencies, including Police, Fire, EMS, and Public Works.

A representative for W.R.V. said surf camps are doing well this year and that the last week for the 15th Street camp is August 2 – 6.

Hill added that the City is working with the organizer to resolve any concerns.

