Surry Co. school bus driver safely evacuates 20 students during bus fire

SURRY Co., Va. - A Surry County bus driver is being honored for safely evacuating her students during a bus fire on the way to school.

According to Surry County Schools Superintendent Serbrenia Sims, on Thursday, March 24, at around 7:30 a.m., bus driver Sondra Artis finished her pickup of students and headed to school. While she was driving, she noticed something was wrong and pulled over into a church parking lot.

When Artis realized the bus was on fire, she assisted students out of the front and back doors, with high school students helping the younger students exit safely. All 20 students on board the bus were able to evacuate the way they learned during routine bus evacuation drills.

According to Sims, Artis then went through the bus to ensure all students had evacuated.

A second bus nearby was able to take the students to school. Sims said that as the second bus pulled away, Artis noticed her students giving her a thumbs up — the same gesture she gives them after successful bus drills.

According to Sims, Artis lost personal items in the bus fire, including her late mother's blanket and sweater that she carried with her daily.