Surveillance video shows deadly Norfolk 7-Eleven shooting that left 2 men dead

NORFOLK, Va - News 3 obtained surveillance video from inside 7-Eleven in Norfolk on West Little Creek Road where three people were shot. The footage shows what happened before 24-year-old Robert Vick shot three men, killing two of them. It also shows the men running away as Vick fires several shots during the 2020 shooting.

Robert Vick was sentenced to 12 years and 9 months in prison for voluntary manslaughter. The surveillance video shows Vick shooting at a group of men in the gas station as they run for cover.

The video shows a group of men confronting 24-year Robert Vick. The confrontation turning physical when the group of men – including 19-year old Jamal Harvey pushed Vick into a wall pushing him several times. One man even throwing a case of Gatorade at Vick’s head.

Vick then pulls out a gun from his waistband and fires several shots. He then chases the group of men out of the store. The men ran as fast as they can to get away.

Vick shoots three of the men killing two of them, 19-year-old Jamal Harvey and 22-year-old Keyon Johnson.

Vick pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 12 years and 9 months. Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi says he’s pleased with his office’s handling of the case.

"I’m very proud of the work my prosecutors did on that case. This was a very serious case. It was gun violence and a shooting in broad daylight at a convenience store," Fatehi said.

Vick’s attorney James Brocceletti sent a statement:

“He went to the gas station to buy some gas and got assaulted by a group of men. He realized that he acted excessively. He believed he was acting in self-defense. It did not rise to the level of a justified homicide in the eyes of the law. Vick apologized to the two families expressing remorse for what happened."

"Shooting somebody running away is pretty much never going to be self-defense. If you’re going to use deadly force to protect yourself, a reasonable person in your position has to think that you’re about to experience deadly force yourself," Fatehi said.

News 3's Leondra Head spoke to one of the victim's family members, Jamal Harvey. Harvey's family believes Vick's sentence was a slap on the wrist.

As for the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney's office, Fatehi says his office is focused on prosecuting violent offenders.