Survey opens for Virginia Beach families to weigh in on new school calendar

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) has opened a survey for families to weigh in on possible school calendars for the coming year.

The school system says the purpose of this survey is to understand the preferences of the school community, and input gathered, along with input from the calendar workgroup and Teach Assembly, will help inform the School Board's decision regarding the adoption of the coming year's calendar.

There are four school calendars being considered, two with pre-Labor Day starts and two with post-Labor Day starts.

The school division says the survey will allow you to select a most preferred calendar, a least preferred calendar and answer other important questions.

The survey closes on Jan. 11, you can take the survey here.