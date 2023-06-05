Survey shows teachers torn on how to address violence in schools

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Across the country and right here in Hampton Roads, a number of violent incidents have happened within our schools.

Results from a new national survey found teachers have different opinions on how to fix the issue.

The survey, conducted by the RAND Corporation, includes input from about 1,000 K-12 educators in the country.

The results of the survey show teachers are split on the idea of them carrying guns in schools. According to the data, about 20% of educators believed teachers carrying guns would make schools safer, 54% said it would make schools less safe and 26% said it wouldn't make a difference either way.

However, there seems to be a general consensus among teachers that physical safety measures, like more security guards, make a difference. According to the survey’s findings, about 50% of teachers say the increased security measures positively impacted their school’s climate. Only 5% of teachers disagreed.

Following the shooting at Richneck Elementary School, many local schools began ramping up security measures. Cities in Hampton Roads, including Hampton, Portsmouth and Newport News, have added metal detectors or some type of weapons detection systems to their school buildings.

One local elementary school teacher says having more security personnel at her school provides a heightened sense of security.

"At my school where I work, I have two security officers and it makes me and our staff feel safer... I’ve seen progress since [the Richneck shooting that happened] on January 6. I think there has been a change in listening to teachers,” said Newport News Elementary School teacher Mary Vause.

Despite the concerning rise in gun violence, teachers who participated in the survey said their number one safety concern is bullying.

The survey also found that having a system of threat reporting and intervention is incredibly important to teachers and their sense of safety.