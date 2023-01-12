Survivors group provides safe space for victims of trauma

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — To lose a loved one from a natural cause is a tragedy. But experts who have helped victims of trauma and grief say that a loss from homicide is a whole different world of hurt, and it can go on for years.

Patty Strathmann is the director of the Chesapeake Victim Witness Program. In the 80s, Strathmann said there was a concern that witnesses and victims weren't as kept up to date with court cases and developments, which is why the witness program was formed.

"One of the biggest services we provide is to ensure that the victims know when their court cases are being continued," she said. We also let them know when we do need them to come to court or when we need to meet with them and what the next steps are. For many people, the criminal justice process can seem very foreign and complex."

In 2020, Strathmann noticed that there was another major need in Chesapeake for a support group, but not just any group—a homicide survivors group, providing free group services and transportation assistance. The meetings are also facilitated by a licensed mental health provider well-versed in trauma and grief.

"It's a very small group of people that have experienced losing a loved one at the hands of the violence of another person. I think it creates a safe space and allow them to see that they're not alone," Strathmann said. We can actually see every week these people who are able to bond over a real awful traumatic experience and they can help each other through what is unimaginable to most of us."

Last week, Strathmann was honored the Civilian of the Year Award by the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office for the work done so far with the survivors' group.

Strathmann said the road to emotional recovery can be long, especially when court cases are drawn out. It's why one service she provides is access to grants that help with expenses so people don't need to worry about choosing between missing a court date or a day of work.

"It's such an intimidating process to testify in court as a crime victim so if there's anything we can do to help alleviate that stress we try to do that ahead of time," said Strathmann.

The survivors' group meets once a month at the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office. If you'd like to be a part of it and register you can click the link here.