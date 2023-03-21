Suspect arrested after hitting Norfolk officer with car: Police

NORFOLK, Va. — Police say 26-year-old Kayla Gilchrist has been arrested after hitting a Norfolk police officer with her car, leaving them with minor injuries, then leading police on a pursuit.

According to Norfolk police, Gilchrist hit the officer with her car just after 10 a.m. Monday while the investigators were standing in a parking lot and immediately fled the scene.

Police say around 11:40 a.m., an officer spotted the car parked in the 500 block of West 21st Street and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Gilchrist drove away.

Norfolk police say the officer that conducted the stop pursued the car, and while passing through the intersection of West 39th Street and Colley Avenue Gilchrist hit another citizens car, leaving the driver with minor injuries. They were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police say after hitting the other citizen's car, Gilchrist continued to drive, eventually hitting another parked car and a telephone pole on Michigan Avenue.

Gilchrist then fled on foot in the 700 block of Michigan Avenue and was arrested after a brief foot pursuit, according to police. She was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police say Gilchrist is being charged with attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, assault on a law enforcement officer, eluding, hit and run, obstruction, trespassing, fail to yield the right of way, driving on the wrong side of the road, burglary, and two counts of failure to obey highway sign.