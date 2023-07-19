Suspect had drugs hidden inside body at facility: VADOC

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) Drug Task Force says they used gathered intelligence to execute a suspected drug seizure at a facility on Sunday.

VADOC says investigators acted on intelligence that drugs would be brought into a facility by a suspect during visiting hours on July 9.

On Sunday, the suspect arrived at the facility and was then questioned by the VADOC's Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

According to VADOC, the suspect admitted to having drugs hidden inside their body, and the suspected drugs were then retrieved by the SIU.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the local magistrate's office.

"Our Drug Task Force and security staff members at the Virginia Department of Corrections work around the clock to address the threat of drugs and contraband entering our facilities," said Director of the Virginia Department of Corrections, Harold Clarke. "I thank them for their hard work on this case and others as we work together to create long-lasting public safety, ensuring Virginia remains a safe place to work and live."

This is an ongoing investigation.

